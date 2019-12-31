advertisement

Zoo keepers saved the world famous Mogo Zoo on the state’s south coast after it was surrounded by fire today.

Mogo Zoo is a refuge for some animals that are no longer in the wild and for others that are on the endangered animals list. It houses Australia’s largest collection of primates, as well as giraffes, zebras, cheetahs and the famous snow leopards.

media_cameraView of Mogo Bushfire from Maloney’s Beach. Image: Instagram.com/p/B6tqKL0lh8m

Chad Staples, director of life sciences at Featherdale, said that no animals were injured because of the heroic work of employees who spent more than three hours fighting the flames and fireplaces that burned into the zoo.

“We had people on every corner who made sure every animal was safe,” Staples told The Daily Telegraph.

“It was hell. You can still see the flames right across from us. “

media_cameraViews by Mogo Bushfire from Maloney’s Beach. Image: Instagram.com/p/B6ty0DoARfH

Mr. Staples’ house, located in the middle of the zoo, was full of smaller animals that could be transported in containers, including the red pandas and some small monkeys.

The leopards, tigers, lions, and great apes were stuck into their sprinkler systems, while the giraffes and zebras were let out to graze on paddles soaked in water.

The two black rhinos were kept in their pen.

Some rural houses along Tomakin Road, opposite the zoo, were lost after the Clyde Mountain Fire was swept towards the coast by Mogo. The zoo is less than five minutes from Mogo.

media_cameraMogo Zoo – pictured in front of the bushfires – is a popular tourist destination for tourists in Batemans Bay and on the south coast of New South Wales and home to many endangered animals. Picture: Tim Hunter

Mr. Staples said none of the animals panicked.

“They were all pretty good,” he said.

The zoo was recently bought by Featherdale Wildlife Park by Sally Padey, who famously built it from scratch.

Ms. Padey said she was worried about what she called the worst day in the zoo’s 29-year history.

“I am so relieved that everyone and all animals are well,” she said.

