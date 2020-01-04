advertisement

Bush fires spread quickly as conditions in much of New South Wales deteriorate due to rising temperatures and strong winds. A number of fires have now been raised to an emergency warning level.

Country fire department spokesman Greg Allan says fire activity is increasing in some areas on Saturday afternoon.

There are emergency fire warnings in the Snowy Monaro and Snowy Valley regions and on the south coast.

The 268,000 hectare fire at Green Wattle Creek southwest of Sydney also burns in an emergency.

According to Premier Gladys Berejiklian, the authorities are well prepared for the extreme conditions of the bush fire.

“We have never been as well prepared as today for the rush we are likely to face,” she told reporters Saturday morning.

137 bushfires burned in New South Wales on Saturday morning, of which around 60 were not recorded.

More than 3,000 firefighters are on the front lines with 31 specialist teams across the state.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said temperatures in southeastern New South Wales would rise above 40 ° C before a “fleeting” south wind swept through the area in the afternoon.

Northwesterly winds have whipped fires in the south of New South Wales, driving bushfires toward the coast.

“We will have a long day that will be characterized by hot temperatures, a dry atmosphere and winds from the areas,” Fitzsimmons told reporters.

“It will make for a very dangerous day and it will make fleeting fires.”

Extreme fire hazards are predicted for six fire districts in the southeast of NSW and in the ACT, while severe conditions are forecast for Sydney, Hunter and central areas.

Five “no go” zones have been set up across much of the south coast, in parts of the Alpine region and at fire-prone locations on the outskirts of Sydney.

The authorities have asked people to visit cities, cities, areas that have already been burned, or beaches if they have not yet left.

It is too late to leave for some communities near fires that burn in an emergency.

The Princes Highways was closed between Moruya and Mogo on the south coast.

The spokesman for the Meteorology Bureau, Grahame Reader, said the conditions were “very dangerous”.

“We have three main threats today – the fire itself, the smoke, and the heatwave conditions,” he told reporters.

“The southern and central NSW can lead to dry thunderstorms. The danger is that they can trigger new ignitions.”

Temperatures are expected to reach 45 ° C inland and up to 44 ° C on the coast. Sydney’s outskirts could reach 46 ° C.

A gusty south is expected to reach the far south coast of Sydney around midnight.

Hospitals in Batlow, Pambula and Tumut as well as health facilities in Tumbarumba and delegates were evacuated.

The Regional Express airline discontinued all flights on the south coast of New South Wales on Saturday morning due to extreme bush fires.

Kristy McBain, Mayor of Bega Valley Shire Council, said she was concerned about the forecast.

“I take care of my children’s health and safety and if we have to go we will go to an evacuation center in Merimbula,” she said.

Liberal Bega MP Andrew Constance, who plans to defend his homeland on Saturday, said the region could be “smashed”.

“We have over 500,000 hectares on fire – that’s a massive, massive fire front,” he told ABC.

A nationwide fire ban applies on Saturday as well as a one-week state of emergency – the third in just as many months.

Eight people, including a fireman, have died in New South Wales since Monday. Another man who was badly burned by a bush fire in November died in the hospital on Sunday.

Originally published as NSW brush fire, it reached the warning level

