advertisement

Bids for Warnies Baggy Green

NBL players will donate $ 300 for each three-point earned in all six round 15 games this weekend to raise funds for the bushfire-hit communities.

The National Basketball League has partnered with the Australian Basketball Players Association (ABPA). All funds go to disaster relief and the reconstruction of the Red Cross.

Larry Kestelman, owner and executive chairman of NBL, said the basketball community felt compelled to help their Australian compatriots in a time of need.

advertisement

“We have all been touched by the events of the past few months and, as a leading sports code, we have a responsibility to do what we can to help the many people affected by the bush fire crisis,” said Kestelman.

“I want to thank all of our clubs and players who have already made very generous contributions and we hope that this initiative will help to raise the much needed funds for these communities.

“We urge all our fans and everyone else involved in basketball in Australia and New Zealand to support the appeal with a donation at www.redcross.org.au/basketball.”

media_cameraChris Goulding shoots during the 13th NBL match between Melbourne United and the Brisbane Bullets at the Melbourne Arena. Image: Getty Images

ABPA chief Jacob Holmes said the entire NBL play group wanted to join forces to exert greater influence on the people affected by the terrible fires.

“Our players are very connected to their local communities and were shocked and saddened by the many stories of devastation that keep popping up after the bushfire crisis,” said Holmes.

“While many of our players have already made their own contributions to the cause, they also wanted to come together to act as a group and show those affected how much they can do

and how incredibly important this topic is to them.

“Players continue to discuss plans for other support initiatives and encourage the basketball community to join us to support the Red Cross and other charities that will do so

to take a heavy load in the coming months. “

Coach Lackovic is busy with three games from round 14 of the NBL, highlighting Perth’s recent defenses against Brisbane.

Belinda Dimovski, head of the Australian Red Cross for engagement and support, praised the NBL and its players for their support.

“We would like to thank the NBL and all of its players and supporters for leading this incredible initiative and for demonstrating this generosity to our emergency response teams and the people we are helping,” said Dimovski.

“The size and scale of these fires in many parts of Australia is unprecedented. But that’s the way it is

incredible wave of support we’ve seen from people and businesses around the world

Country and overseas.

“The funds we collect ensure that our trained employees and volunteers are available in the long term. They help people take a deep breath, record their losses, and do it slowly

but sure to get back on my feet. We also offer emergency grants

Help people cover the essential costs when they start rebuilding. “

Originally published as an NBL sniper to help bushfire victims

advertisement