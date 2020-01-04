advertisement

Computer modeling needs to be revised. Rewritten history. Fire fighting tactics revised.

The immense flames on New South Wales ‘south coast on New Year’s Eve far exceeded the firefighters’ worst expectations and spread faster and farther than anyone had thought.

At least 450 lots were destroyed and seven people were killed, including some who tried to escape the flames in their cars.

A fireman desperately falls down trees and flying embers to protect the houses near Nowra from bush fires on New Year's Eve.

The wildness of the fires has forced fire authorities to rethink their framework as a worst-case scenario and raised questions about the reliability of mapping the spread of fire.

Shane Fitzsimmons, commissioner for the rural fire department, said on New Year’s Eve that there was a three-stage fire forecast – the most unlikely, likely and worst scenario.

“In general, over the past five years, the most likely has correlated with what’s actually happening on the ground,” he said yesterday.

“In the worst case, many fires worked on New Year’s Eve.”

Mr. Fitzsimmons said the fire predictions were made manually and by computer programs from the best in business.

In view of yesterday’s equally dangerous fire conditions, the RFS stopped its “worst case scenario” based on our experience from New Year’s Eve, “he added.

According to Shane Fitzsimmons, member of the RFS commission, the fire forecasts were made by the best in the industry.

The RFS knew that New Year’s Eve was going to be a challenge, with fire hazards ranging from heavy to extreme.

At 3:30 a.m., triple-0 calls came in from residents on the far south coast, who were stuck in their homes surrounded by flames.

Former NSW Fire and Rescue Commissioner Greg Mullins, a member of the Terry Hills RFS, was dispatched to Batemans Bay on Tuesday morning along with “dozens of tankers” from Sydney.

“I was there trying to save houses in Surf Beach and Catalina and outside of Batemans Bay,” he said.

“I’ve been fighting fire for 47 years and have seen many houses burned down, but the cruelty of the fire, you couldn’t do anything.”

As soon as the fires headed for the coast, they went “pyro-convective,” said Mr. Mullins, and created their own weather system with storm clouds and irregular winds.

“Some of our trucks had to leave Nelligen because frankly we would have lost firefighters if they stayed,” he said. “It was life saving first and property second.”

A police officer is preparing to flee his roadblock on December 31st on the Princes Highway near the town of Sussex Inlet.

Mr. Mullins has not evaded criticism of the Federal Government and its stance on climate change and natural disasters.

But he doesn’t think the state government or the RFS could have done more on New Year’s Eve.

For Kristy McBain, Mayor of Bega Valley Shire, New Year’s Eve looked like it was just creating the same haze that hovered over her community for weeks.

By the morning, the Begatal was surrounded by four separate fires and three cities had been hit.

“It happened fairly quickly and ran away,” she said.

“I have been taught by the operations center since the fires started.

“The first mapping showed that there would be an impact in a separate area, but it went much faster than predicted.”

When RFS Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers confirmed the death toll, he admitted that the wind had been stronger than expected.

Mr. Rogers said the army had “pre-positioned” water in vulnerable cities prior to yesterday’s dangerous fire day if their evacuation centers were cut off.

Originally published as Crisis, the book about fire and how we fight it is rewritten

