P! Nk will donate $ 500,000 to fireys, while Barber will raise $ 13 million

Crisis will rewrite the book on fire and how we fight it

Water. Eat. Petrol. And much more: empathy, a laugh, the feeling that everything will be fine.

There are stories about the extraordinary goodness of ordinary people in every bushfire-ridden community.

media_cameraBushfire meets the community of Malua Bay. Picture: Alex Coppel

On the south coast of New South Wales, the locals came out to open their doors and wallets.

Heather Scott opened her two-bedroom house in Ulladulla to an extended family of 35 who had been stranded.

Mollymook, the mother of five, Trista Smith, stayed up all night and poured bottled water onto the truckloads of hot, tired families that were crawling in traffic.

Jamie Horner, Craig Wilson and Lachy Wilson from Wollondilly called around and organized a convoy of boats from Huskisson to Lake Conjola to get groceries like bread, water, baby food, fresh fruit, toilet paper, clothes and snacks, all of which were donated by regional companies.

media_cameraTrista Smith, right, distributed water to stranded drivers in the queues outside Ulladulla, who were themselves stuck in a two-day traffic jam.

Dan Payne, who runs Sussex Inlet Pontoons, offers free rides for people, including an older woman who has MS and was in dire need of her medication to go home.

Ulladulla firey Joe Reid had just returned to the train station after a gruesome shift when a single mother knocked on the door and asked if her children could use the toilet.

Mr. Reid asked if they had a place to sleep and the mother said no and there were more people she knew who were temporarily homeless – and they all ended up with Mr. Reid again.

Channel 9 commentator and former rugby league and union star Allana Ferguson, who lives in Wollongong, received over $ 50,000 in donated goods in less than three days and filled 10 trucks with donated goods, including three semi-trailers.

media_cameraSaftbar in Ulladulla provided free food and ice cream and collected donations.

During the mass evacuation, Harvey Norman remained open in Batemans Bay, offered free coffee, charged the phone, and set up a freezer with free, frozen food on wheels for everyone in need.

The family of 35, Heather Scott, is hosted by a bar clerk at the Milton Ulladulla Ex Servos Club. Noticing that a group of patrons, Stephen Taulanga’s exhausted extended family, were kiwis just like them, she invited them to settle in their two-bedroom house.

The Taulanga family had tried to return from Batemans Bay to Sydney on Thursday evening when the Princes Highway was closed.

Mr. Taulanga from Padstow Heights, who had been stranded on the RSL in Ulladulla, was humiliated by Ms. Scott’s kindness.

media_cameraThe donations come from TV commentator and former rugby and league international Allana Ferguson.

“She opened her heart and home to 35 of us. We loved it, it was overwhelming. We were so thankful, she was warm and welcoming. It was a true gesture of kindness and selflessness. Heather is the epitome of what it means to be in need in times of crisis, ”said Taulanga.

Ms. Scott, who has lived in Ulladulla for 25 years, said this is the only way to do it.

“You came in and I said,” You look bogged down, I will finish work soon and you are welcome to come home with me. “The kids were in beds and everyone else was” whanau “- sleeping where there is space, it’s just Maori culture,” said the 55-year-old.

“It was a case where they got stuck and your heart sank.

“I didn’t do anything extraordinary, you just do it.

“The club also feeds the RFS free of charge.”

Mr. Taulanga’s convoy was not traveling long and was crawling in traffic when he encountered another act of accidental kindness.

media_cameraHeather Scott (middle) with the extended family Taulanga, who housed them in their house.

Trista Smith, the mother of five, who handed out bottled water, was stuck in traffic for two days trying to get home from Nowra after an appointment on New Year’s Eve.

“I only knew what it was like to have crying, hungry children in the car,” said Ms. Smith.

“I had my three-year-old in the car without food or water. I was stuck with my own kids and I wouldn’t want anyone to go through what we did.

“The RFS gave me the water and I distributed it to everyone at all times of the night. I have not slept. “

She also donated petrol and bought baby food and BBQ chickens for distribution at the supermarket, and alerted sleeping campers to the fact that the street was reopening at 4 a.m.

“Your efforts were clearly so unselfish to do this in the early morning. These people deserve recognition, ”said Taulanga.

media_cameraLuke and Rhyannan Austin cooked a barbie for those stuck in traffic.

Joanne and Bill Leris feel the same way. The four-member Kingsgrove family was trapped in the middle of the night after escaping Burrill Lake with two young children. The Ulladulla locals Luke and Rhyannan Austin and their three children brought buns with sausages to all those in need and even opened their homes for the Leris family to use the toilet.

“They were the greatest people, they had barbecues and fed my children and distributed sausages and juice,” said Ms. Leris. “I think the kindness I have never experienced with people like that has brought us through.”

Allana Ferguson said that she cannot take any more donations and is now preparing to distribute the goods and donate money. She hopes to give every family who has lost a house a $ 1,000 voucher.

“I think what they really need is to be able to choose the things their family needs,” she said.

Originally published as Bushfires, highlight the best of human nature

