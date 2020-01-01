advertisement

Four of them were declared dead in the state’s brutal bushfires

Terrifying pictures show fire engines that are overrun by flames

Seven people have died, two are missing, and hundreds of objects have been damaged or destroyed since the bush fires broke out in NSW on Monday evening.

Four other bodies were found by emergency services today, including:

A man’s body was found in a burned-out car on a fire engine a few miles from the Yatte Yattah highway near Lake Conjola on the south coast.

* Another body was found in a burned out car in Sussex Inlet.

* Paramedics discovered a body in Coolagolite near Cobargo; and

* A man was found dead in a house on Myrtle Gully Road, Yatte Yatta.

media_cameraA property that was destroyed in a fire in Cobargo. Picture: Gary Ramage

The authorities also have serious concerns about two missing people – a resident of a house on Lake Conjola whose house has been destroyed and a 72-year-old fireman who is out of service and still in Belowra, about 50 km northwest of Cobargo, is reported.

media_cameraBatemans Bay is totally closed after the bushfires. Picture: John Grainger

Two of the men who died in the bushfires and gave birth to both babies were Samuel McPaul, 28, an RFS volunteer killed by a fire tornado, and Patrick Salway, 29, with his father Robert (63) died and tried to protect the family dairy farm in the town of Cobargo in the Bega Valley.

The seven people who have died since Monday evening have increased the number of deaths this season to 15 bushfires.

media_cameraPatrick Salway, pictured with his wife Renee, died in the bushfire. Image: Facebookmedia_cameraNSW The RFS fireman Samuel McPaul died in the bush fire. Image: Facebook

The fire conditions relaxed on Wednesday after a cool turn that caused gusts of up to 80 km / h and dry lightning strikes.

However, more than 110 fires continue to burn in NSW on New Year’s Day, and losses from Tuesday’s fires are likely to be widespread.

A naval helicopter flew three burned people this morning from the small village of Tinpot on the south coast.

The civilians were brought to Moruya and the condition is unknown.

Paramedics have managed to reach two more people who have sustained burns in Coolagolite between Bermagui and Cobargo. You are rushed by an ambulance with an RFS escort.

This came when the residents cried when they returned to their homes in Cobargo to find houses and properties that were completely destroyed.

Property owner Ange Kane said the city could rebuild all of this, but could never replace father Robert Salway and son Patrick, who died in the fire.

“They were good people, good people who did a lot for the community,” she told the Daily Telegraph.

“Cobargo can be replaced, but we cannot replace the amazing two men we lost.

“They were amazing two people, lovely two people, great friends, and when that dissolves, we’ll learn a lot more about these two.”

media_cameraCobargo resident Ange Kane in front of a burned-out café. Image: Gary Ramagemedia_cameraRFS volunteers examine the damage in Cobargo’s main street on New Year’s Day. Picture: Gary Ramage

The Salway family has been in Cobargo for generations and has a street named after them.

Ms. Kane said there are injured animals that need first aid.

“I’ll clear it up, but I think some will need the shotgun,” she said.

The resident Shona Taranto returned to the city and was in tears when she saw that her shop had flattened out.

She had led The Dispensary’s neuropathy and health counseling with Jason Symington for four and a half years.

There is also a salad nursery nearby.

media_cameraSatellite images show how the smoke from the NSW brushfire reached New Zealand’s South Island. Image: RFSmedia_cameraA tractor is still burning in the back yard of a destroyed property in Cobargo. Picture: Gary Ramage

Although the fire was over, the struggles to live in a burned-out community became more and more real.

There is no electricity in Cobargo or Bermagui, 20 minutes south.

On Tuesday the petrol stations ran out of fuel and other petrol stations reserved petrol for the RFS.

In the north, the road to Narooma is closed, and even when it gets there, the gas stations are closed because there is no electricity.

Tom O’Mearo said his property was saved by the wind.

“It went north of us and south of us,” he said.

“When we looked at this (the city), we were very lucky.”

media_cameraThe morning after a devastating fire destroyed houses and shops in the small town of Cobargo. Shona Taranto is comforted by Tim O’Mearo. Picture: Gary Ramage

It is believed that up to 50 lots around Lake Conjola were destroyed after fires raged through the area on Tuesday. Significant losses were also expected in Fishermans Paradise, Broulee and Mogo.

Most recently 916 houses were destroyed since July, 8159 were saved by the RFS and other firefighters.

media_cameraA melted children’s play castle in the back yard of a burned-down property in Cobargo. Picture: Gary Ramage

Shane Fitzsimmons, a fire department officer for rural areas, said Wednesday that there are “high fees” for property damage and destruction, particularly in areas south of Nowra, near Batemans Bay, and in Cobargo.

Cobargo devastates the bush and Cobargo RFS President John Walters speaks about the fire that has decimated his city.

“We not only see outbuildings and houses, but also a considerable communal infrastructure (destroyed),” said Fitzsimmons.

“We look at companies, halls, there are reports of a number of schools, two or three schools that were badly affected.”

Property inspectors would visit fireplaces across New South Wales all Wednesday and the authorities would try to clear and clear roads.

However, dangerous fire conditions would return on Saturday.

“We expect Saturday weather to be at least as bad as yesterday,” said Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

“We all have to prepare for that.”

Some of the worst affected communities along the coast fought the bush fires into the night without electricity and limited telecommunications.

media_cameraPremier Gladys Berejiklian (left) and RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons (right) provide news about the bushfire today. Picture: AAP / Jeremy Ng

All power from South Nowra to Moruya and “possibly beyond” had been lost. At least 46,000 people and the supported telecommunications network were affected.

In the meantime, major roads, including some parts of the Princes Highway, are likely to remain closed for some time due to dangers and include some vacationers.

Ms. Berejiklian plans to visit the communities on the south coast on Wednesday, while the federal government has provided disaster relief to five regions on the south coast, including the Bega Valley and the snow valleys.

The failure also affected communication lines, including landlines and the Internet. Endeavor Energy said Wednesday that over 18,000 of its customers have passed out and will likely remain so for some time to come.

At least 40 electricity pylons and conductors were destroyed. The RFS must give workers permission to enter the scorched areas.

