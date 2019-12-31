advertisement

“Heartbreaking”: Firey was killed in the fight against NSW Blaze

The properties lost by fire are raging through East Gippsland

An “inferno” hit the small historic town of Cobargo this morning, killing a father and a son, and destroying shops and houses.

The land fire department has confirmed the two deaths, while another person is missing to the west of Narooma.

The missing person is believed to be Col Burns, a volunteer firefighter.

Mr. Burns, a member of the Belowra Rural Fire Department, has not been seen and will not be held accountable, and there are serious concerns about his safety, sources told the Daily Telegraph.

He was not on duty, but it is believed that he has no defensive qualities against the runaway Badja Fire.

media_cameraBuildings were burned down after a fire broke through the center of Cobargo on Tuesday morning. Photo credit: Neil Crawley

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said it was a “tragic situation” that led to her death.

“We can say with certainty that the two men in Cobargo are residents of Cobargo. A father and a son, we believe. It’s a very tragic situation, ”he said.

“Obviously they were trying their best when the fire broke out early in the morning.

“The other person we are trying to get to, west of Narooma, we believe that person was caught up trying to defend their property early in the morning.”

media_cameraFirefighters defend properties on Cobargo’s main street. Photo credit: Neil Crawley

Narooma RFS fireman Neil Crawley was in Cobargo trying to save buildings when “the shit hit the fan”.

“There were seven stores lost in the main street,” he said.

“It was like an inferno.

“When the shit hit the fan this morning, most of the trucks were in isolated positions.

“They just had to do what they could to protect houses and businesses.”

He said some of the stores that had burned down in Cobargo were 100 years old.

Mr Crawley’s crew moved back to Narooma to protect their own city.

“There are 6,000 people living in Narooma who have been evacuated from surrounding cities,” he said.

“We are now in the strike zone, the fires are coming right here.”

Dan Bakker, who lives in Bermagui, said it was a dark morning.

“With us near Cobargo. It was black as night, almost as if the sun was rising from the west, ”he told The Daily Telegraph.

“The whole thing was strange, as if there was this onshore wind heading for the fires and heating them.

media_cameraColonial buildings along Cobargo’s main street on the south coast of New South Wales before the wildfire broke out today. Image: Suppliedmedia_camera The resident Josh Mead has taken a terrifying picture of his hometown Cobargo on social media. Image: Facebook

The RFS expects that it will be a difficult task to reach the local emergency services as these two cities due to the extent of the fire activity in the location.

Kristy McBain, Mayor of Bega Valley Shire Council, said the Daily Telegraph Cobargo was surrounded by fire this morning.

“Four separate fires are currently burning around Cobargo,” she said.

“I cannot confirm the number of objects destroyed.”

This video was sent to me from a property in Coolagolite east of Cobargo. The Badja forest fire is currently under an emergency warning and has already ripped through Cobargo – the school and several buildings in the main street have been lost. Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/naBBcoI2QS

– Emily Barton (@ emilybarton1211), December 31, 2019

Residents were asked to vacate the city at 4:00 am this morning, but some remained.

“We live next to the school on the church side, when we left (around 5am) there was a fire engine in the church,” Trish Thompson wrote on Facebook.

“The fireman told me they were only there to save the church and school. When we left the fire in the rear paddock behind me, it came to my house, the church.

“I’m not sure my house is okay.”

Conjola

Hundreds of residents and tourists are stranded on the beach of Lake Conjola as the Currowan brushfire shoots through the small resort town.

Pictures of evacuees show apocalyptic scenes with a menacing orange sky and rising clouds of smoke when up to 40 houses and shops were destroyed by the fire.

Lake Conjola visitor Makayla Hochkins said she was full and ready to go when the orders came in the early morning.

“We should stay seated until a member of the RFS is roared through to get us out,” Ms. Hochkins told The Daily Telegraph.

media_cameraResidents flee from the bushfires on Lake Conjola. Picture: Twitter / Frank Vargas

“We’ve been down here for about two hours now, the smoke has cleared up dramatically, and the south has pushed the fire that affects the parks away from here.”

Ms. Hochkins said helicopters relentlessly bombard the flame with water that is said to claim homes on Edwin Ave and Lakeside Dr, historic cottages on Chinamans Island, and the beloved local bowlo.

“We just sit until we get the okay to go home,” said Ms. Hochkins. “We have no idea when we can go home if we have no idea what we’re going to do – try to drive north if the highways are open and our cars are still there.”

Chinaman Island’s Glenda Milham said she is desperately waiting for news about her home on the island.

Ms. Milham has led a high profile campaign to protect historic island huts, some of which were built in the 1950s and are listed.

“It would be so cruel to have lost it because we were so close to finding a way to keep it,” said Ms. Milham. “Life really hurts sometimes, but I’m worried now about the safety of all the people who run to the beach to save their lives – it’s like hell down there today, just so much loss.”

media_cameraView from Corrigans Beach of the Batemans Bay bushfire. Picture: Christine Jones

Houses have been lost along Dunns Creek Road, a little inland from the village of Tomakin south of Batemans Bay and at Towrand Crescent on Surf Beach, closer to Batemans Bay.

The parking lots in the center of the city are full as people crowd into the mall to hide from the flames.

LIVE UPDATES: The municipalities are cut off when fires appear

Daily Telegraph columnist Annette Sharp is on vacation with her husband and three children in Broulee, where power is cut this morning.

“The last warning was that it was too late to go and seek protection,” she said.

“We have their car full of woolen blankets.

“The helicopters fill with water in front of us.

“It is so dark, the smoke has limited visibility, it feels like 8pm.”

Complete fire bans apply to large parts of the eastern and southern northwest as well as the northern slopes.

Jane Golding, director of the Meteorology Bureau in New South Wales, said the heat over the inland areas would shift east toward coastal areas today.

A temperature reversal, in which warm air overlaps cooler air into the atmosphere, also traps the smoke in the Sydney basin, thereby reducing air quality.

media_cameraResidents flee the Batemans Bay fire. Image: Instagram

Mom just called me in tears to tell my Surf Beach family home that Batemans Bay had been destroyed. Papa built it. My parents lost everything. I’m still trying to find out more. #NSWfires

– James Findlay (@james_findlay) December 31, 2019 media_cameraBermagui residents take refuge on the beach as the bushfire approaches. Picture: Instagrammedia_cameraEerie scenes from Bermagui, taken at 7.30 a.m. with a jet black skyline approaching the bush fire. Image: Instagrammedia_cameraA photo taken by CFA 7th District firefighters fighting a fire in Currowan near Batemans Bay.

Originally published as Historic Cobargo: “It was like an inferno”

