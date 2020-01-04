advertisement

Residents flee cities across New South Wales while bushfires burn

PM: “Hug us or just turn the bird over.”

After a long night, NSW communities are preparing for the news of property damage and loss for state firefighters.

Shane Fitzsimmons, the EU’s commissioner for rural firefighters, said it received reports of “significant damage and destruction” on Saturday evening after more than a dozen flames reached an emergency warning level throughout the day.

He believed that property losses could run into dozens. Two firefighters were injured after inhaling smoke while fighting fire in Milton, the RFS said this morning.

“Some areas alone report at least 15 properties in some locations,” Fitzsimmons told ABC TV.

media_cameraA house burns in Batlow on Saturday evening. Picture: Rohan Kelly

RFS Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers said property in the Batlow area south of Tumut, North Nowra and Bundanoon in the southern highlands has been lost or affected.

“Hopefully conditions will ease in a few hours, but I have to say there is so much fire out there that I don’t think the danger will go away for some time,” he said.

“We have no chance of containing these fires as soon as possible.”

media_cameraDevastation … Frank Condello on his Yatte Yattah Nursery property near Milton. Picture: David Swift

Originally published as houses burning in ghost towns

