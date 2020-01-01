advertisement

Heartbreaking images in the bushfire devastated Cobargo

Boy from the famous bushfire photo talks about the family’s escape

The story of a dairy farmer in NSW who had to shoot his cattle made headlines worldwide after the Australian bush fire crisis.

In an area where four people died in a huge fire, Steve Shipton’s eyes burned as he tried to save his house.

“I thought I was a loner,” the Coolagolite rancher said to AAP.

advertisement

“The heat was terrible. My eyes … I couldn’t see 20 feet last night. “

The flames of the Countegany / Dampier State Forest raced through Cobargo and Coolagolite on Tuesday morning to burn an area twice the size of Canberra.

media_cameraSteve Shipton (left) talks to a local vet in Coolagolite, NSW. Picture: AAP

Three men and an unknown person died from a population of approximately 1050.

Mr. Shipton thought it was okay to protect his home after taking his wife and children inside and getting his supplies dirty.

“It all happened so quickly,” said the 46-year-old, and soot was still covering his face.

“I stayed outside. I shouldn’t have done it, but it happened so quickly.

media_cameraSteve Shipton inspects the burns on a calf that he has just placed in his paddock after a bush fire in Coolagolite, NSW. Picture: AAP

“It’s just incredible. The ferocity and how fast … I was shocked and I thought we were in a good situation to survive,” he said.

He estimates that he has lost about a tenth of his approximately 250 head of cattle.

Its history has made headlines worldwide in the UK Metro and Mail Online.

Most of the cattle had been where Mr. Shipton thought it was safe – on dirt with a feed rack – but the animals were “obviously panicking”.

media_cameraSteve Shipton (center) is comforted by Bernie Smith (left) and Peter Mercieca in Coolagolite, NSW. Picture: AAP

On Wednesday, a veterinarian checked which would survive and which would need to be put to sleep.

“There are some badly burned ones,” said Mr. Shipton.

“He will know better than me what can and cannot survive because I have never experienced this scenario.

media_cameraSteve Shipton is preparing to shoot an injured calf in his paddock after a bush fire in Coolagolite, NSW. Picture: AAP

“You don’t want them to suffer.” The trailblazer spared Cobargo artist Sally Wilson’s business, but glow seized the historic estate when she and her partner Christopher Lee protected their home and animals a short walk away.

When it calmed down at home, Mr. Lee went to the store to see that he was on fire.

“The firefighters said it started 20 minutes earlier,” she said to AAP, standing next to the rubble.

MORE NEWS

No food, no fuel, no electricity: 24 hours before the humanitarian crisis

Seven dead, but relief when the missing woman, 81, was safe

‘Put your blanket on’: Firefighters escape wonderfully

Dark fire warning for Saturday

media_cameraA number of Steve Shipton’s cows lay dead in his paddock after being killed in a bush fire in Coolagolite, NSW. Picture: AAP

“He was standing in front and saw it burn.”

The couple only moved to Cobargo 18 months ago after deciding that they were “a really safe bag” with a vibrant, caring community.

“I’ve been here for years and it was like nothing could get you,” she said.

Local farmer Greg Tett said the community grew very close together and people were “immersed” to help those whose fries were.

media_cameraSteve Shipton shoots an injured calf in his paddock after a brush fire in Coolagolite, NSW, January 1, 2020. Image: AAP

“It’s been a long time and I think a lot of people like to come here,” he said to AAP.

He suspects that he will have to completely clear inventory after 95 percent of his 110-hectare property has been scorched.

“At least we’re still alive,” said his wife Karen Tett.

Mr. Tett woke up around 1 a.m. on Tuesday when his daughter called him and warned him of the upcoming fire.

His brother spent five hours unsuccessfully taking a fire break.

“When it came down the mountain, we had fire pits everywhere,” said Tett. He said his family would continue to fight.

“We must.”

Originally released as a farmer forced to ‘burn’ cows to shoot

advertisement