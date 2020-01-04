advertisement

Live blog: A dead, injured fire, “hundreds” of houses lost

PM: “Hug us or just turn the bird over.”

Until late at night, children and women were crammed together in tugs while men stood around parked cars on the Eden quay.

They waited for the fire that Mallacoota hit on New Year’s Eve after destroying homes in small communities in Wonboyn and Kiah on Saturday evening.

Wonboyn RFS captain Craig Butt called the Daily Telegraph at 3:30 a.m. and said his small town was “in bad shape”.

“It’s not a good thing. We lost a lot of houses,” he said.

Joy-Anne McGovern and her family fled from Kiah to Eden and slept in a tug.

“I and the children left and the boys stayed, my husband and son stayed to defend our house,” she said.

“We have lost our home. They got out, but we lost our home.

“My daughter lost her home there too.”

RFS asked Eden residents to vacate their homes around 7 p.m.

The Eden RFS suspected the fire was about 40 km south at 11 a.m., but a strong south wind sent it on a quick and devastating route north.

The community had been pretty nervous all summer when they knew that the Nadgee State Forest and Ben Boyd National Park were loaded with dry ferns, falling trees and dead bush.

Mick Sawers, RFS Representative for Eden, said the situation changed around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“It was in the hands of the gods and it just flew up here,” he said.

Overnight, his crews patrolled in black smoke and ash covered Eden in search of falling embers.

Those who had no safety glasses could hardly look outside without burning their eyes.

If a glowing attack hit the quay, the water cannons on the tugs would be used to extinguish any flames on your fingers.

There were rumors on the quays that the fire across the bar had reached Boyd Town and set fire to the wood chip mill and naval ammunition depot, but this was not confirmed.

At 7 a.m. it was still black as night, the sky full of smoke and people still couldn’t leave the city of Eden.

