The Good Samaritan Fleet rescues strangers caught in flames

Energy companies, RFS and national parks have been working flat out to secure the power supply of NSW. Saturday’s temperatures and raging bushfires are expected to threaten critical power structures, including the Snowy Hydro system and the Victoria to NSW Interconnector.

media_cameraMinister Matt Kean assured the locals that the Snowy Hyrdo is well equipped to deal with the fire. Picture: Rohan Thomson

Energy Secretary Matt Kean said measures have been taken to identify and protect key generation and transmission goods in the Snowy Mountains

He said conditions were monitored closely throughout the day.

“I have worked closely with TransGrid, Snowy Hydro, AEMO, RFS and NPWS over the past few days to identify and protect key generation and transmission resources in the Snowy Mountains before it gets hotter on Saturday,” said Kean.

“The Australian energy market operator told me that we don’t forecast any supply bottlenecks for NSW tomorrow.”

“NSW currently has more than 2,100 MW of generation reserves, of which the connecting line with Victoria is less than 1,000 MW.”

Metro Sydney has high temperatures of 30 to 40 degrees and a demand of more than 12000 MW. (With more than 2100 MW reserve generation).

Power utility TransGrid said the volatile temperatures could jeopardize the state’s electricity, but RFS carried out a backfire late Friday around the vulnerable Upper Tumut substation to secure supplies.

media_cameraTransGrid has announced that there is a high demand for electricity at high temperatures. Picture: Rohan Thomson

“Yesterday, TransGrid discussed the particular risk in the Upper Tumut substation with RFS, and RFS later performed an operation to reduce the risk (burn-back) later. It had to be done before winds and temperatures came up today and tomorrow. “

According to TransGrid, the risk of bushfires for the power supply of the connecting lines was managed by the company in spring and December of last year and should be able to cope with today’s conditions.

Originally released as Bushfire, Snowy fears Hydro Power Assets

