A dairy farmer on the south coast of New South Wales shared incredible pictures after a fire on his property, which decomposed him to ashes in just 10 minutes.

Robert Miller managed to save his herd of 1,000 cattle when the inferno broke through his property on New Year’s Day.

“It came to the farm at 1pm and everything was over at 1pm. It got through very quickly,” Miller told The Land reporter Samantha Townsend.

“It was cruel, it was catastrophic.

“We had all the preparations done, we had the equipment and water in place, but we lost power, so we had to use generators to power everything.”

Mr. Miller said the flame destroyed 161 hectares – half of his farmland near Milton in the city of Shoalhaven.

The animals were rescued after he drove them onto concrete, where they stood under sprinklers, until the fire front passed.

media_cameraBefore: The fire front races towards the Miller Mill dairy near Milton on the south coast of New South Wales at 1:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Image: Robert Millermedia_cameraAfter: At 1:10 p.m., just 10 minutes after the fire on the farm, the property turns to ashes. Picture: Robert Miller

The huge Currowan fire has already set fire to more than 229,000 hectares

and combined with two other flames to create active fireground stretching

Almost 100 km from Nowra to Batemans Bay.

Mr. Miller said he was preparing to defend his animals and what is left of his farm under similar conditions that are expected on Saturday when the mercury is expected to reappear in the mid-1940s.

The fires blocked access to fuel in the region and forced Miller to drop milk because he could not get diesel to “run tractors to run the generators to run the dairy.”

He said he had bought feed for a semi-trailer every day for the past two months to feed his herd, but was unable to “bring in” the trucks.

“If we have to fight fire again, it will be a tough call,” he said to The Land.

“We cannot drive in trucks and have lost a lot of silage. We have a lot of round bales that have been burned. We have a bit of feed on hand, but not much.”

media_cameraMr Miller rescued his herd of 1000 cows by placing them on concrete under sprinklers until the fire front was over. Image: Robert Millermedia_camera Cattle breeder Steve Shipton (center) is comforted by Bernie Smith (left) and Peter Mercieca in Coolagolite, NSW, on New Year’s Day. Image: Sean Davey / AAPmedia_cameraMr Shipton inspects the burns on a calf that he has just placed on his paddock. Image: Sean Davey / AAPmedia_camera Mr. Shipton’s paddock is littered with cow bodies after fire broke out on his Coolagolite farm on New Year’s Day. Picture: Sean Davey / AAP

Previously, NSW beef farmer Steve Shipton made global headlines when he told his heartbreaking story that he had to shoot his burned cattle when fire devastated his farm in Coolagolite near Cobargo.

“I thought I was a Goner,” said Shipton AAP.

“The heat was terrible. My eyes … I couldn’t see 20 feet last night. “

Mr. Shipton believed he could protect his house after his wife and children got inside and his bed was run off by a dirt drain.

“It all happened so quickly,” he said.

“I stayed outside. I think I shouldn’t have done it, but it happened so quickly. “

On Wednesday, a veterinarian visited the farm to examine the injured animals to help Mr. Shipton decide which ones would survive and which ones to take down.

“There are some badly burned ones,” he said. “You don’t want them to suffer.”

The flames of the Countegany / Dampier State Forest raced through Cobargo and Coolagolite on Tuesday morning to burn an area twice the size of Canberra.

Four people died in a fire, including 29-year-old Patrick Salway and 63-year-old father Robert, who died defending their dairy farm in Wandella, Bega, 10 km from Cobargo.

The authorities have urged people not to travel to the region. The rural fire brigade classifies all areas south of Batemans Bay as a “tourist holiday zone”.

The Shoalhaven Emergency Operations Center, which covers the coast from Berry via Nowra, Jervis Bay, Lake Conjola and Ulladulla down to Depot Beach, has also asked tourists to return home ahead of the “extreme fire hazard” forecast on Saturday.

“We love our beautiful area and we love your visit. However, we have a number of infrastructure problems that are being resolved and there are still significant fire effects, ”said Shoalhaven City Council in a statement released on Wednesday.

“There are a number of caravan parks that are closed and many small coastal villages have been isolated. Visitors to affected areas are asked to return home if it can be done safely.

“If you don’t have to be here, please rethink your travel plans and return to a time when we’re not affected by a fire.”

The world is watching the “apocalyptic” scenes in Australia.

Originally released as a farm turned into ashes in 10 minutes

