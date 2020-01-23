advertisement

Koalas “extinct until 2050” due to fire

2019 our hottest and driest year ever

A number of warnings have been issued about bush fires across New South Wales and New South Wales, and residents have been directed to seek shelter as the flames approach.

The bush fires, which had been largely brought under control by much-needed rain in the past few weeks, were brought back to life by extreme winds and temperatures, the maximum temperature of which was forecast at 40 ° C.

Firefighters are preparing for a long afternoon with over 70 burning fires.

CANBERRA: PIALLIGO AVE

The fire forced the partial closure of Canberra Airport as authorities inform residents that it is too late to leave the hotel.

Flight arrivals and departures are delayed by up to three hours because air traffic control gives priority to air firefighters.

The fire spreads east towards Beard, Oaks Estate and West Queanbeyan including Crestwood.

The fire is out of control. Firefighters are on site. However, under the current conditions, the fire is difficult to control.

The fire is one of two that burn in the suburbs. A second fire on Kallaroo Road in Pialligo is at wake and act level.

media_cameraThe NSW RFS warns people not to be complacent after the rain because hot weather and wind weigh on NSW on Thursday, which can lead to serious and extreme fire hazards in large parts of the state. Image: BSCH

CLYDE BERG

The fire burned on the south side of Kings Highway in the Deua River Valley.

Fire activity is increasing in the Merricumbene area.

This fire grew out of the Currowan fire on the south flank.

Despite recent rainfall, a return to hot, dry and windy conditions is likely to result in increased fire activity today.

ADAMINABY COMPLEX

Fire activity increases.

A strong northwest wind is blowing and the fire spreads quickly in the Adaminaby area.

The fire could reach the Adaminaby area this afternoon.

Areas such as Shannons Flat, Ashvale, Anglers Reach, Old Adaminaby and Bobeyan Road may be under threat.

If you are in this area, seek shelter as the fire front approaches.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. If you are nearby, monitor the conditions. Know what you will do when the fire threatens.

BEGA VALLEY: BIG JACK MOUNTAIN

A fire is burning in the area of ​​Big Jack Mountain and Rocky Hall.

A strong northwest wind is blowing and properties in the vicinity of Mount Durrah, Rocky Hall and Stoves Road may be at risk.

If you plan to leave the Mount Durragh, Rocky Hall or Wyndham area or are unprepared, leave now before it’s too late.

Only go if the way is clear. Drive towards Pambula.

FORECAST

There is a total fire ban in 21 regions in NSW, and mercury is expected to rise in the 1940s.

Sydney, the Hunter, Illawarra, the South Coast, the Southern and Central Ranges, and northwest New South Wales are all exposed to serious fire hazards.

Temperatures will reach the low 40s in Sydney, the city’s southwest, Hunter, Illawarra and parts of the central north coast.

In the central plateaus and on the south coast, the temperatures are between the mid and high 30s.

From Katoomba via Wollongong down to Cooma and near Wagga Wagga a severe weather warning against harmful winds is appropriate.

Strong winds with a speed of up to 120 km / h will hit the southeast of the state in front of a cold front this morning.

RFS inspector Ben Shephard said that hot and windy weather in recent weeks could revive fires that were put out in rainy weather.

“We fear that in one of the old fire grounds with unburned tuft pockets, some activities can be seen on these fire grounds, so that all fires can be felt on the south coast and in the southern highlands. We’re still monitoring the Blue Mountains and Gospers mountain fires, though, ”he said.

media_cameraTemperature begins to rise in NSW. Thursday morning the sun burned on the beach at North Narrabeen. Photo Jeremy Pipermedia_cameraResidents near bushfire areas are encouraged to be vigilant and to consider their plans in the event of a fire. Photo by Gary Ramage

“Today is another potentially dangerous day.”

Residents in areas affected by bush fires and near fires should be prepared for deteriorating conditions, Insp Shephard said, and discussed their plans as soon as possible.

The authorities also warn that there may be smoke plumes this afternoon when the wind blows.

Residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from trees, stay clear of overturned power lines, and remain vigilant as authorities warn of an increased risk of trees and branches falling.

The hot and windy conditions will subside on Friday, with temperatures sinking into the 1920s and the likelihood of rain.

The risk of fire could increase again in the middle to the end of next week, with the temperatures rising again.

Originally published as a major delay at the airport as bushfires reached the emergency threshold

