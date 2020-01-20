advertisement

Triple mother Kate Sutton had just put her three girls to bed when the email from the director of her school in Bobin.

In one of the miracles of the bushfire disaster, Diane Myer had a feeling of foreboding and her 17 students were the first to think of.

The Rumba Dump’s bushfire had been circling the tiny community on the north coast for weeks, and there was no indication that anything would change, but Mrs. Myer was acting on her gut. She decided to close the school the next day, Friday, November 8, and asked the parents to leave their children at home.

Kate Sutton with her daughters Zoe Hatton [12], Jada Hatton [9] and Tyler Hatton [10], who escaped the flame that burned down their school in Bobin.

The historic school of 1883 is the heart of the community and generations have grown up there.

Single mother Sutton, a former student and now the cleaning lady, moved back to Bobin so that her daughters Zoe, 12, Tyler, 10, Jada, nine, could get the same solid education as they did.

“I was vigilant and the girls had packed suitcases, but the fire had been in the hills for about two months and we didn’t think it was going to be a big problem,” said Ms. Sutton, 42,.

“Fortunately, we received the message that night. It has triggered alarm bells. “

media_cameraBobin Headmistress Diane Myer. Image: delivery

She woke the girls up and they grabbed the car, the chickens and the rabbits and hung up the trailer that evening. The next morning Ms. Sutton drove to school to get some water because her tank was empty. She had no other warning of the upcoming apocalypse than Mrs. Myer’s instinct.

The Subaru would not start again. There was a problem with the ignition and it took five minutes to get it going.

At home, she left the engine running while the girls gathered. The trailer had a flat tire on the hill just behind Bobin.

media_cameraBobin local Sandra Zeikle and hall president Peter Shouten in the hall of the Bobin School of the Arts, which survived the fire. Nathan Edwards

It still didn’t feel like danger, but it took three hours to change the bike and the family went to Wingham when time was running out.

Less than two hours later, the inferno raced through Bobin and destroyed houses and the school where the students and three teachers had been teaching. Only the original wooden building from 1883, now the library, was saved.

The close shave brought parents and children to tears when Ms. Myer is celebrated as a heroine.

Kate Sutton with her daughters Zoe Hatton 12, Tyler Hatton 10 and Jada Hatton 9 opposite their fire destroyed the Bobin Public School.

Ms. Sutton lost her rented house, and after spending more than two months where she can, the family received a caravan last week that was donated by the Wingham Choir of which their father is a member.

It is behind the also intact community center, where a shower and a Trades washing machine have been donated and installed for locals who have lost everything but need a wash.

Ms. Sutton said it was difficult for her to accept help, but the generosity was overwhelming.

“It changed me as a person,” she said.

media_camera. Kate Sutton with her daughters Tyler Hatton [10], Jada Hatton [9] and Zoe Hatton [12] destroyed the Bobin Public School in front of their fire. Nathan Edwards

“I lived here alone and avoided society a bit. I can’t sit back and scowl at the company.

“I have a feeling that at some point I will be able to give something back to myself.”

The state government has agreed to rebuild the school and the removable items are ready for the beginning of the school year.

Truckloads of donated food and water filled the town hall.

media_cameraWork starts rebuilding the Bobin Public School after it was destroyed by bushfire. Nathan Edwards

Sandra Zeikle, of Bobin, 51, whose sons David and Isiah also attended school, said she was amazed that no one died in the flame and praised the community spirit that Lions clubs had in donating water tanks and bands in the hall ,

“If we hadn’t had the church, every single person would still be depressed,” she said.

Originally published as The Day a Headmaster’s Gut Feeling Saved These Children

