The new decade begins with a big heart in Sydney

An 11-year-old boy, whose photo escaped the bushfires in a dinghy and was the front page of the nation, described the apocalyptic moments that led his family to flee.

Mallacoota Allison Marion brought her sons Finn and Caleb and the family dog ​​to safety by piloting their boat from Mallacoota Beach in the early morning hours when the flames of bushfire erupting turned the region bright red.

Her son Finn Burns described the ordeal as “pretty scary”.

“When we left it was pitch black and it was really, really windy. We were just worried about getting away from the fire and being safe, ”he said.

media_cameraThe photo of Finn taking the boat to safety.

Ms. Marion said she was proud of her boys that they had remained calm in the face of the disaster.

“My two boys are little legends, they were very calm. Finn went by boat and my other son looked after the dog in the boat and (I am) very proud of both, ”she said to ABC.

“We were lucky enough to be with a group of other Mallacoota people and families who helped us, and we followed them to Goodwin Sands where we settled down for the day and many Mallacoota people took refuge.”

Her image of Finn wearing a face mask and vest while driving the boat in a red haze went viral internationally on social media.

Ms. Marion said she took the photo to capture the crucial moment that her family witnessed.

The family has since returned to their Mallacoota street and found that their home has been spared the devastation.

“Our street somehow escaped the fire, but I have a feeling for many people in our community who have lost their homes. It’s just really sad, ”she said.

“I couldn’t thank the other families enough for letting us take us out there and we all found shelter out there and our boys had some friends out there and we could all support each other,” she said.

media_cameraGippsland fires in red haze over Mallacoota. Picture: Trevor Jay

It is believed that up to 4,000 people took refuge on Mallacoota Beach.

But the danger is not over yet, as temperatures are expected to rise again on Saturday.

“Mallacoota is a special place to live and there are very special people and I am sure that the community will come together,” said Ms. Marion.

“I think everyone has to be vigilant when the weather gets hotter – the winds may go back north.

“We definitely have to be vigilant and support each other and keep looking for properties and life. And I think the most important thing is that everyone is safe. “

