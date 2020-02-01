advertisement

NSW Health warns of the effects of smoke and dust on Sunday. Air quality in Sydney is forecast as poor due to particles.

“A change in wind direction is likely to bring smoke from the southern NSW and ACT bushfires to the eastern parts of Sydney, the Illawarra and possibly the central coast and Newcastle this morning,” NSW Health said in a statement on Sunday.

NSW Health’s medical advisor, Dr. Adi Vyas said dust storms in the west of NSW could affect the west of Sydney.

advertisement

“People with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases should avoid physical activity outdoors, and asthmatics should also follow their asthma action plan and carry their aids,” said Dr. Vyas in a statement.

“Minimizing physical activity, staying indoors, and knowing your treatment plan are important ways to reduce the risk of dust and smoking-related illnesses.

On Sunday morning there were still four fires at the “watch and act” level.

RELATED: Megablaze burns a fifth of the ACT

RELATED: The NSW heatwave triggers five emergency warnings

Smoke from the Erskine Creek Fire, which burns south of the Blue Mountains, flew over Sydney this morning. This fire remains at the warning level “Note” and burns within the boundary lines. There is no threat to houses. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/k4EMFgqTYP

– NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) February 1, 2020

NSW / ACT BUSHFIRES

An out of control fire triggered by the blaze of a fire in the ACT is still testing NSW firefighters as health experts warn that poor air quality will affect parts of the state today, including Sydney.

The intense fires that hit Michelago, Colinton and Bredbo yesterday left a way of destruction. The extent of the damage and the total number of objects affected have yet to be confirmed.

The area’s firefighters were looking for air strikes that could aggravate the spread of fire in the area – the flames were so violent that they created their own weather.

A very high fire risk is forecast for Sunday for the north coast, the Hunter area, the Sydney area, Illawarra / Shoalhaven, the central areas, the north slopes and the northwest fire areas.

media_cameraA The New Zealand Air Force helicopter flies over Wyndham and looks out over the Big Jack Mountain fire in the Bega Valley. Image: Toby Zernamedia_cameraFire and Rescue NSW fireplaces extinguish fireplaces in the Bega Valley near Wyndham. Image: Toby Zernamedia_cameraLocalists trying to extinguish fires in the Begatal. Picture: Toby Zerna

A complete fire ban remains throughout ACT, although a sustained flame in the south of the territory has been downgraded from the emergency level.

The out-of-control Clear Range fire, created from the glow of the ACT’s large Orroral Valley fire, has been downgraded to Advisory.

The fire in the Orroral Valley was downgraded to “Watch and Do” on Saturday afternoon after residents of the southern ACT had previously warned that the 55,000-hectare fire could be life-threatening. Property was lost in the Orroral Valley and Clear Range bushfires and a fifth of the ACT was burned. The fires remain out of control and burn for weeks.

An RFS spokeswoman said Saturday evening that there had been unconfirmed reports of five lost structures.

“Fire activity has decreased across the fire area,” said the ACT agency for emergency services in a statement on Saturday evening.

People in the Apollo Road, Boboyan Road, Naas Road and Top Naas Road areas must remain vigilant as conditions can deteriorate again. Those in Tharwa also need to monitor conditions.

media_cameraFlames in the Bega Valley near Wyndham. Picture: Toby Zerna

WEEKEND WEATHER

Temperatures in Canberra On Saturday, he passed the 40-degree mark for two consecutive days, with mercury in Canberra reaching the 42.7-degree mark just before 3 p.m.

The country’s capital can expect more of it today and is expected to peak at 34 ° C.

There will hardly be a break after the heat Sydney on Sunday with a forecast of 31 ° C in the city and 38 ° C in the west. A thunderstorm is expected in the afternoon / evening.

The authorities warn people to stay indoors wherever possible and to be extra careful in the heat.

“Because of the heat wave conditions, we all need to be extra careful in the coming days,” warned Dr. Viyas.

“Heavy storms may be forecast for many parts of NSW on Sunday, including Sydney. Inland storms can stir up dust, ”the NSW Bureau of Meteorology published on Saturday evening on Twitter.

Originally published as a NSW resident, he warned: “Stay inside”.

,

advertisement