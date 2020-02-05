advertisement

National sports associations under the Philippine Olympic Committee are advised to expand their basic programs to attract a wider range of future talents.

It is an offer from the Philippine Sports Commission that the NSA can hardly resist in a win-win partnership with the sports finance agency.

advertisement

“We want to help the NSA with their own grassroots programs. If you run a strong and effective grassroots program, you will help us fulfill our mandate to make sport accessible to every Filipino, ”said Butch Ramirez, PSC chairman.

In fact, the NSA can build a deeper pool of talent by running grassroots projects for young athletes outside of their usual target areas.

“This would help them create a deep pool for top athletes to pick their future stars from,” said Ramirez.

The PSK started on Tuesday to discuss the proposed action plan with the various NSAs in a series of consultations focusing on the latter’s annual budget needs.

Martial arts under PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez such as Karatedo, Judo, Boxing, Muay, Pencak Silat and Wushu were on the program two days before the other NSA.

“We have limited resources and we want to maximize them,” said Ramirez.

The NSA’s youth sports programs are included in the PSC’s activity calendar, which includes the Batang Pinoy Games, the Philippine National Games and the Children’s Games for Peace.

Not only did the NSA submit their proposed financial applications for the year, but they were also asked to update their recognition by the POC and their respective international federations (IFs).

The athlete profiles were also discussed at the meeting with the NSA as the government plans to categorize each athlete based on their previous performance.

In the meantime, PSC Commissioner Celia Kiram received a check of 470 million pesetas from the Philippine Competition Office (PCSO) for the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) under Republic Act 6847, the law that created the PSC.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement