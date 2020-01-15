advertisement

In what appears to be a scoop for the agency, the NSA has reported a significant Windows 10 security issue to Microsoft instead of arming it and making it a tool for spying on people. This is apparently the kind of bug that the agency could use to attack unsuspecting citizens with tools that could extract information from their computers. They are also security issues that hackers who are affiliated with other countries or can only work for their own nefarious purposes. Microsoft has already fixed the problem and you must install the latest Windows 10 update as soon as you receive it.

The bug that the NSA has revealed is a security feature that can affect every Windows 10 user browsing the internet. When a user logs on to a website, the browser checks the authenticity of the site, but the Microsoft software contains an error that prevents a website from being verified correctly.

Hackers could exploit the bug and create cyber weapons that redirect users to malicious sites. Because of the security issue, they could apparently steal data, install malicious apps, and even erase disks. They can also activate microphones and record keystrokes, The Washington Post explains.

advertisement

No matter how dangerous it sounds, the security issue that has now been patched has not been exploited. That does not mean that hackers will not attempt to replicate the findings of the NSA and come up with attacks that can still hit those Windows 10 users who do not update regularly.

However, the action of the National Security Service deserves some recognition. It might be a PR move, because the NSA wants to regain your confidence after previous indiscretions, but it is still commendable. The NSA has reported bugs to Microsoft in the past, although this was done in silence, so as not to give any alarms.

“This is… A change in approach… By NSA from working to share, working to lean forward and then working to really share the data as part of building trust,” said Anne Neuberger, director of NSA’s Cyber ​​Security Directorate at The Post. “As soon as we heard about [the error], we handed it over to Microsoft.”

That does not mean that the NSA runs away from all software security errors it might discover in the future, especially the kind that it would give back doors in software. However, the Agency can choose to share more bugs with software developers faster than ever. Finally, the NSA lost control of a previous Windows error a few years ago, which allowed foreign hackers to do damage with advanced malware attacks – we extensively treated EternalBlue, NotPetya and WannaCry a few years ago.

Image source: Patrick Semansky / AP / Shutterstock

.

advertisement