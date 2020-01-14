advertisement

The National Security Agency has discovered a major security hole in Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system that could allow hackers to intercept seemingly secure communications.

But rather than exploiting the flaw for its own intelligence needs, the NSA warned Microsoft so that it could fix the system for everyone.

Microsoft released a free software patch to fix the flaw on Tuesday and credited the intelligence agency for discovering it. The company said it had seen no evidence that hackers used the technique.

Amit Yoran, CEO of security firm Tenable, said it was “exceptionally rare, if not unprecedented,” for the US government to share its discovery of such a critical vulnerability with a company.

Yoran, who was one of the founding directors of the Department of Homeland Security’s IT emergency preparedness team, urged all organizations to quickly prioritize fixes to their systems.

A notice sent Tuesday by the NSA said that “the consequences of not correcting the vulnerability are serious and widespread”.

Microsoft has declared that an attacker could exploit this vulnerability by spoofing a code signing certificate so that it looks like a file from a trusted source.

“The user would have no way of knowing that the file is malicious because the digital signature appears to be from a trusted provider,” the company said.

If successfully exploited, an attacker could have carried out “man-in-the-middle attacks” and decrypted confidential information it intercepts on user connections, the company said.

Some computers will automatically obtain the fix, if the automatic update option is enabled. Others can get it manually by accessing Windows Update in the computer settings.

Microsoft generally releases security and other updates once a month and has waited until Tuesday to disclose the flaw and involvement of the NSA. Microsoft and the NSA both declined to say when the agency privately informed the company.

The agency shared the vulnerability with Microsoft “quickly and responsibly,” said Neal Ziring, technical director of the NSA’s cybersecurity branch, on Tuesday.

Priscilla Moriuchi, who retired from the NSA in 2017 after leading operations in East Asia and the Pacific, said it was a good example of the “constructive role” that the NSA can play in the improving global information security. Moriuchi, now an analyst at US cybersecurity company Recorded Future, said it likely reflected the 2017 changes to the way the U.S. determines whether to disclose or exploit a major vulnerability for intelligence purposes. .

The redesign of what is known as the Vulnerability Equities Process has put more emphasis on the disclosure of vulnerabilities whenever possible to protect major Internet systems and the US economy and the general public.

These changes came after a mysterious group calling themselves “Shadow Brokers” released a wealth of high-level hacking tools stolen from the NSA, forcing companies, including Microsoft, to repair their systems. The United States believes that North Korea and Russia may have taken advantage of these stolen hacking tools to unleash devastating global cyberattacks.

