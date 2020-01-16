advertisement

The president of the NRM electoral commission, Mr. Tanga Odoi during a presser recently (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The ruling party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), has announced its intention to hold internal elections in 55 districts.

According to Dr. Tanga Odoi, chairman of the party’s electoral commission, the elections, which will be held on January 21, 2020, must choose party representatives in the districts affected by the creation of new administrative units.

He said this would allow regions to be represented at the conference of national delegates to be held January 25-25 at Namboole stadium for the sole purpose of amending the party constitution.

“Once the structures have been acquired, we will send the names of the elected officials to the NRM secretariat for accreditation,” Dr Odoi told reporters in Kampala on Thursday January 16, 2020.

Elections will take place in Omollo, Rubanda, Kagadi, Kakumiro, Gulu, Kabaale, Kibaale, Namisindwa, Pakwach, Butebo, Rukiga and Kyotera.

Others are Bunyagabu, Nabiratuk, Bugweri, Kasanda, Kwania, Kapelebyong, Kikuube, Obongi, Kazo, Rwampara, Madi-Okollo, Kitagwenda, Kalenga and Kalaki.

There will also be elections in six new municipalities; Kotido, Apac, Nebbi, Bigiri and Schema. All of the main party positions will be filled at the top of the structures of the leagues of veterans, youth, women, seniors and the disabled.

Dr. Odoi said that the Electoral College will include existing party structures at the sub-county and municipal division levels only. He asked all candidates to refrain from acts of violence during the elections.

According to Odoi, the party will spend 2.7 million shillings on the elections.

