Some of the NRM rebel deputies who were expelled from the NRM caucus in the presence of President Museveni. File photo.

KAMPALA – Ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM legal director Oscar John Kihika and party general secretary Kasule Lumumba opposed a decision to block all party lawmakers who voted against lifting the limit presidential age.

At a press conference on Tuesday January 14, Ms. Kasule Lumumba said that these MPs had not been invited to the next conference of party delegates scheduled for next week.

The delegates’ conference is scheduled for January 25 at the Namboole stadium. Among other things, the role of this conference is to choose the candidate for the presidency of the Party.

However, the party’s legal director

President Yoweri Museveni and NRM secretary general Kasule Lumumba at Chobe Lodge in the Nwoya district recently (PHOTO / File)

Kihika, in a letter dated Wednesday January 15 to the party secretariat, described Ms. Lumumba’s action as a violation of the party constitution – insisting that the 30 members be allowed to attend.

“I have learned from press articles that there is a proposal to prevent around thirty NRM deputies from attending the National Conference which is scheduled to meet on January 25, 2020.

“As you well know, the 30 NRM deputies were entitled to attend the next National Conference under article 11 (2) (j) of the NRM Constitution which lists them as members of the National Conference “

He added: “To my knowledge, these deputies have so far not been dismissed from the NRM”.

“Measures should therefore be taken to ensure that they participate in the National Conference like all the other members who were invited under the opinion of the National Conference which was published in the New Vision News Paper in December 2019 “, indicates the letter. said in a letter.

Some of the stranded members of parliament have already responded to the party’s decision to prevent them from attending the next conference of national delegates

Tinkasimire mocked the party’s plans, saying he is not in parliament because of NRM.

“Should I kill myself because NRM prevented me from attending the Delegate Conference? Am I in Parliament because of the Conference of Delegates? My powers are in the people of Buyaga County, ”he said.

Workers’ deputy Sam Lyomoki described Ms. Lumumba’s announcement as baseless and illegal, adding that he is a founding member of the party who cannot be repelled like that.

The party will convene the 2nd meeting of the 3rd national general conference on January 25, 2020 at the Mandela national stadium, Namboole. The main purpose of this conference is to make changes to the NRM Constitution

“The lists of delegates who will attend the conference have been verified and approved by NRM district management. These will be posted in NRM offices so that anyone can view them and ensure that only those on the lists attend the conference, “said Ms. Lumumba.

“The public is informed and warned that only the delegates appearing on the lists of NRM offices will be accredited to attend the above meeting and, therefore, no complaint of any kind whatsoever from non-participants attending in Kampala for the Conference will not be accepted. Delegates are also advised to bring their national identity cards, ”she added.

The National Conference will be preceded by the meetings of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and the National Executive Council (NEC) which will be held on 23 and 24 respectively. Accreditation for NEC will take place on January 23 while for the National Conference will take place on January 24 at Kololo Airstrip. All delegates should travel to Kampala. This conference is organized by the National Secretariat under the supervision of the supervisory committee composed of certain members of the CEC led by the first national vice-president Rt. Hon. Al-Hajj Moses Kigongo

