Blocked for having voted against the lifting of the presidential age limit, the rebel deputies of the NRM during a presser recently (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The legal director of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), Oscar Kihika, advised against blocking party MPs who voted against lifting the presidential age limit for the next conference of party delegates.

On Tuesday January 14, NRM secretary general Kasule Lumumba said the group would be replaced by independent deputies who would rely on the ruling party at the conference of delegates. He said they will first face disciplinary measures before being allowed to join the party.

Mr. Kihika, in a letter dated January 14, 2020 to Ms. Lumumba, said that the NRM Constitution guarantees rebel deputies the right to attend the National Conference.

“I have learned from press articles that there is a proposal to prevent around thirty NRM deputies from participating in the National Conference which is scheduled to meet on January 25 and 20, 2020,” the letter said in part.

“As you well know, the 30 NRM deputies were authorized to attend the next National Conference under article 11 (2) (I) of the NRM Constitution which lists them as members of the National Conference. To my knowledge, these Members have so far not been dismissed from the NRM.

In view of the above, I advise that Members of Parliament should be allowed to attend the National Conference. Arrangements should therefore be made to ensure that they attend the National Conference like all other members who have been invited under the Notice of the National Conference which was published in the New Vision News Paper in December 2019 “, He adds. .

Some of the NRM deputies who resisted the party limit on the Bill age limit were Patrick Nsamba, John Baptist Nambeshe, Dr. Sam Lyomoki, Monica Amoding, Gaffa Mbwatekamwa, Barnabas Tinkasimire, Theodore Ssekikubo, Sylvia Rwabogo, Silvia Akello, Maurice Henry Kibalya, Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga and Dokolo County MP Felix Okot Ogong.

But on Wednesday, Tinkasimire mocked the party’s plans, saying he is not in parliament because of NRM.

“Should I kill myself because NRM prevented me from attending the Delegate Conference? Am I in Parliament because of the Conference of Delegates? My powers are in the people of Buyaga County, ”he said.

Workers’ deputy Sam Lyomoki described Ms. Lumumba’s announcement as baseless and illegal, adding that he is a founding member of the party who cannot be repelled like that.

The party will convene the 2nd meeting of the 3rd national general conference on January 25, 2020 at the Mandela national stadium, Namboole. The main purpose of this conference is to make changes to the NRM Constitution

