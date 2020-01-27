advertisement

IBANDA – The President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) officiated on the 34th day of NRM under the theme “Celebration of the NRM patriotic struggle which inaugurated unity national and economic transformation ”at the demonstration playground in Ibanda, district of Ibanda.

In his remarks, the President reminded Ugandans of what the NRA / NRM has done over the years, such as building roads, improving the education sector, building roads, improving the education sector. health, building factories and creating jobs for many Ugandans.

He said that Africa is the origin of man and that it has made a huge contribution to human history.

advertisement

The president informed the gathering that the invention of a printing press by a German Guternberg was the beginning of Africa’s problems because the Africans missed the historic mass passing from human muscle to machines.

“As the NRM government, we have told people that we have to make a number of leaps from subsistence farming to income generation through farming,” he said.

He warned people against subsistence farming, saying that to live a good life it is necessary to eliminate the culture of working for the stomach only.

All family properties must not only produce for the stomach, but also work to earn an income.

The whole country must not only depend on agriculture but also on the service sector and the ICT sector which is the new sector.

He said that Uganda now has 2 million people employed in non-agricultural activities and it is a good step towards the socio-economic transformation of the nation.

The President also spoke about the corruption of public officials who want bribes, especially from investors who want to do business here and create jobs for our people.

“I have told investors to always denounce people who ask them for bribes to denounce them to ambassadors and be judged by courts and sent to coolers,” he said.

“We also have a market for our products now for almost all of our products and this should improve by working with our brothers in the integration market in East Africa”.

The former President of Tanzania, His Excellency, Dr. Jakaya Kikwete, thanked the President for inviting him to celebrate with him the 34th anniversary victory of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) which has profoundly transformed Uganda.

He said he met President Museveni for the first time at the University of Dar es Salaam and after hearing good stories about him and how he was militant.

He also said that he had been a mentor not only to himself but to many African leaders and that he had a passion for contributing to the African revolution.

President Museveni congratulated the people of Ibanda and thanked them for building good houses. “I no longer see thatched houses,” he said.

Ugandan Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanya, Cabinet ministers, Ministers of State, permanent secretaries, diplomatic corps, among others, attended ceremony.

The fuction was culminated by the award of different medals.

comments

advertisement