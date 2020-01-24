advertisement

Museveni speaking to NRM members at the CEC meeting. (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the ruling National Resistance Movement, headquartered in Entebbe on Thursday, further considered the proposed constitutional amendments and only adopted alignment as the method of voting in the elections internal to the Party.

This will be presented to the National Executive Council (CEN) later today, Friday January 2020, for further consideration before transmitting it to the National Conference on Saturday.

The meeting in Entebbe on Thursday was chaired by National President H.E. General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. Party leaders have widely discussed the benefits of this proposed amendment, some of which are listed below:

Reduction of logistics and financial costs. There will be no purchase of ballots, buckets, permanent ink, pens and cuvettes among the election materials.

It will provide a desirable. Party cohesion due to its transparency.

It will uproot multiple votes

This will reduce the temptations of electoral manipulation of the commercialization of politics.

Reduce the administrative costs facing the Party.

It will resolve the problems of postponing the elections due to delays in the production, packaging and transportation of huge volumes of election materials.

The alignment will be in accordance with Uganda’s national laws, in particular the local government law.

Heal Allegations of Ballot Stuffing

It will eliminate and make extremely risky the phenomenon of the exchange of results between returning officers.

Allegations of shadow polling stations will be eliminated.

It is assumed that if approved by CEN today and the National Conference tomorrow, the MNR Secretariat will proceed and produce appropriate and enabling electoral materials that will include materials on voter education.

