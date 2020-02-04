advertisement

Fullback is by far the hardest position in KFC SuperCoach 2020 – and probably the hardest position in 11 years of our great game.

The fantasy fairies have removed a variety of double positions, which means that SuperCoaches have at least five real weapons that fit in two FLB slots.

It’s no exaggeration to say that a fullback will determine or end your SuperCoach season. Fortunately, our experts have covered you.

ROB SUTHERLAND

(Valentine Holmes and Ryan Papenhuyzen)

I hate not to start with one of Teddy or Turbo, but I can’t ignore the claims of these two players at their price.

Valentine Holmes, FLB, Cowboys ($ 563,700)

As a 22-year-old, Holmes switched from the wing to the Sharks full-back and showed his true potential by playing 15 times in 2018 and playing an average of 78.7. Holmes kicked goals in some of these games, but if we remove those points, the average would still be 73 PPG. Holmes was 23 when he left the NRL to play in the NFL and only spent one year out of the game. Some people – Tommy Sangster, I look at you – are trying to compare with Jarryd Hayne, but Hayne was 26 when he went to the NFL and it took more than 2 1/2 years to return to the NRL (via try rugby sevens for Fiji).

media_cameraTom Trbojevic (top left), Valentine Holmes (bottom left) and James Tedesco are popular SuperCoach picks for the full-back.

Ryan Papenhuyzen, FLB, Storm ($ 508,200)

In 2019 Papenhuyzen started five fullback games with an average of 92.8 points (87, 71, 123, 98 and 85) (he played a mix of halftime and fullback in round 18 against the titans with 108 points and I have this Game excluded). Now not even the most optimistic owner expects these numbers to repeat – but even if Paps comes close, he is a must.

Wilson Smith

(Valentine Holmes and Ryan Papenhuyzen)

I’ve been a big fan of the teddy / turbo stack for several seasons, but 2019 has shown that investing so much in a position can be extremely harmful to your side if you get injured. Having both players means that more than 15 percent of the salary cap is tied to a fullback. That’s a lot when you need 25 players on your team. If you have both, you’re weaker in other positions, and I like the value and benefits of Val Holmes and Ryan Papenhuyzen, which cost over $ 420,000 less.

Valentine Holmes, FLB, Cowboys ($ 563,700)

I don’t really care that Holmes has been out of the game for a year. Its low price of $ 563,700 is an absolute bargain when it approaches its 2018 shape, where it averaged 78.7 points on the fullback. The cowboys have lacked clout in the past two seasons, so Holmes should be a key part of the attack in 2020, while also facing people like Esan Marsters and Kyle Feldt. Not to mention that he should be the kicker of the cowboys, which is an added bonus. Sure, it might be a bit rusty at first, but I think it’s worth the risk.

media_cameraValentine Holmes training with the cowboys. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Ryan Papenhuyzen, FLB, Storm ($ 508,200)

Our sample from Ryan Papenhuyzen in 2019 was pretty small, but still enough to know how talented this kid is, with an average of 95.3 starting in jersey # 1. Now, it would be extremely difficult to do that to maintain from average over an entire season. So let’s assume that it declines significantly and this average drops from 95 to 70. This would still keep him about the average of Roger-Tuivasa-Sheck in 2019, and make good money if you wanted to sell him at some point, but he’s more than $ 150,000 cheaper than RTS in 2020. Dad looked very impressive last year and I think he could be even better in 2020 if he spends the whole season fullback. Did I mention that he also takes care of the 16th round?

TOM SANGSTER

(James Tedesco and Tom Trbojevic)

SuperCoaches don’t need to be explained how great Teddy and Turbo are, so I’m not going to bore you, except to point out that it is incredibly rare to have two SuperCoach superstars in such low ownership (22 percent for Teddy and 13 percent for Turbo ). Yes, Teddy and Turbo are actually PODs and this is an enticing opportunity to give up.

media_cameraJames Tedesco is the most expensive player in SuperCoach

These are the players that Tom Sangster believes are worth every penny when you build your KFC SuperCoach NRL team. Picture: Brett Costello

Now let’s take a look at the other candidates, because the process of elimination is often the best way. Simply put, Holmes has far too many question marks. Will he be the same player after a year? How has the different training regime in the NFL changed your body, your attitude and your motivation? Do the fighting cowboys have enough attack to support a high average? Will he score goals (that could be the clincher, keep an eye on updates)? And the last question: With so many question marks surrounding Holmes, why should you make a speculative decision in a position that is full of quality?

Meanwhile, Kalyn Ponga is undervalued at the beginning of the season due to the five-eighth stint before giving up his kicking duties later in the year. However, Phoenix Crossland’s pre-season injury essentially causes Mason Lino to score, which excludes The Pong from the SuperCoach competition. He is also far from a POD (22nd most popular). In fact, Turbo is more of a POD in 37th place, which doesn’t make any sense to me.

Now let’s talk about Papenhuyzen. Of all the players left out of Sangster’s paradise, he’s the man I’m most afraid of. There is no doubt that he is a brilliant buyer (average 95 for fullback and everything). However, he is far from a POD and the second year syndrome has already led many SuperCoach weapons. Fullback is not the position for Value Buys, but ONLY for GUNS.

Originally published as a SuperCoach Deathmatch: experts discuss the best full-backs

