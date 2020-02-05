advertisement

Josh Dugan has vigorously tried to close a report that may end on the Cronulla Sharks.

Dugan still has two years left for his contract with Sharks, but faces tough competition for a starting spot and could become an expensive reserve player.

Dugan remains one of the club’s highest-paid players, but it was announced on Wednesday that his training efforts in the playgroup are causing unrest.

According to Fox Sports’ James Hooper, the club will have talks with Dugan’s agents over the next 24 hours to resolve the issue. This could result in the former Origin and Australian star being wound up.

Shortly after the report appeared, Dugan replied.

Don’t let the truth stand in the way of a good story 👀🤷🏻‍♂️😂

– Josh Dugan (@Josh_Dugan) February 5, 2020

According to The Sunday Telegraph, the country’s former star turned its offer to join the Super League Club Catalans.

His place on the Sharks side remains in the air as the 29-year-old fights several key players to get a star role.

Dugan is reportedly ready to fight for a starting position, even if that means the Telstra Premiership 2020 season will begin with the Newtown Jets, the Sharks feeder team, in reserve.

media_cameraDugan has shutdown reports.

Dugan joined the Sharks in the run-up to the 2018 season under a four-year contract, but has mastered ups and downs in the park.

He has appeared in 37 games and made 17 attempts, but questions about his engagement will be asked in two remaining seasons.

Dugan has played 12 games for NSW and 12 tests for his country in a storey representative career, but has not played for his state or country since 2017.

Dugan is apparently seen as an oversupply due to its huge contract and the fact that the Sharks are struggling with pressure on salary caps.

If Dugan stayed on the wing with the Sharks, he would be by far the most expensive winger in the NRL.

