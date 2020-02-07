advertisement

NSW police will investigate “new information” in the event of domestic violence against NRL star Josh Reynolds after making explosive charges against his former partner.

Channel Nine reported Thursday evening that Arabella Del Busso was said to have had numerous relationships with men under nine different names, in which she had requested money from them for various reasons.

These reasons are said to include claims that she has brain or cervical cancer. Del Busso has also been accused of faking the pregnancy of the West Tiger provider Reynolds three times.

“Detectives from St. George Police Area Command have recently received new information that is relevant to the investigation and is currently being investigated,” a police spokeswoman said Friday evening. “The police are continuing to investigate the matter.”

Reynolds was charged with assault related to a suspected domestic violence incident in December.

He had speeded up his case on Friday before the Sutherland Local Court and told the court that his defense was heavily reliant on Del Busso’s former fertility doctor, who will be used to defend the tiger playmaker in April.

media_cameraJosh Reynolds before the Sutherland District Court.

Also on Friday, NRL chief Todd Greenberg announced that Reynolds would not be subject to the “no fault” decommissioning directive and could play freely from the start of the 2020 season next month.

“Josh Reynolds was open and frank about his situation,” said Greenberg.

“He proactively advised the integrity unit before the police investigation began, and I would encourage other players to be there as soon as possible. Even so, the allegation he faces is serious and we will continue to work with the NSW police and receive information about his situation. “

Reynolds was grateful for the NRL’s decision.

“I haven’t heard from the NRL yet, but if they support me, I’m very happy with this decision,” he said.

Reynolds’ attorney, Dan McGirr, told the court that Dr. Joseph Sgroi was called as a witness to testify about the drug Del Busso was taking when Reynolds allegedly left “bruises” on her right arm and left leg during the incident.

Reynolds’ lawyers will argue that Del Busso is more susceptible to bruising from taking medication.

Law enforcement officials are reported to rely heavily on photos of Del Busso’s alleged bruising.

“I’m glad the matter was brought up to prove my innocence,” Reynolds said on Friday before the court, where he appeared next to his mother.

The case was followed from July to April 29 and is now being negotiated at the Downing Center.

