Phil Gould is reportedly considering a new role in the rugby league that could shake the game’s agent landscape.

Sydney Morning Herald columnist Danny Weidler announced that Gould is expected to apply as an accredited NRL player manager for the next round of revenue in April.

He is one of the most respected personalities in the sport, coaching the State of Origin teams, and has held several strong roles at Penrith before leaving the Panthers last year.

Most recently, he was employed by St. George Illawarra to review the club’s football operations.

It has been speculated that Gould could join another NRL club in a powerful operational role, but he is said to be taking the unexpected path of player management.

Gaming agents were recently under scrutiny, and the NRL revoked Gavin Orr’s accreditation a few months ago and notified a number of other agents.

A number of players have also had fairly public divisions from their respective agents recently.

According to the report, Gould has already started assembling a team of employees for its new business venture.

Originally published as a Gould Set for Schock NRL role changes

