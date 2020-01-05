advertisement

Latrell Mitchell will hire his third agent in eight months, as Wayne Bennett is likely to make a one-year offer in which the Roosters outsider will join the Rabbitohs.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that Mitchell dropped Wayht Rushton after separating from Steve Deacon last year.

Mitchell now appears to be ready to connect with Matt Rose, the brother of former Manly prop George, and the manager of Jack Wighton and Cody Walker.

Rose recently delivered a contract extension for Walker, and this link is expected to help deliver Mitchell to the Bunnies.

Bennett is said to be interested in Mitchell if he can sign the NSW Blues and Kangaroos Center with a reduced deal for 2020.

Still, he said last month, “We’re not going to sign Latrell – we have enough centers. I’m happy with Braidon Burns and James Roberts.”

Now he was looking forward to the idea after Souths got Jai Arrow to replace Sam Burgess.

If they got Mitchell’s signature, Souths would try to unload Dane Gagai and Alex Johnston to make room on the salary ceiling and on their backline.

Mitchell is scheduled to return to Roosters training on Monday, but the Chooks want him to be deleted from the books this season.

The test star has already declined an offer to join the Wests Tigers.

