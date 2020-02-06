advertisement

NRL star Josh Reynolds is involved in a bizarre scandal with his former partner Arabella Del Busso, which allegedly includes false aliases, fictitious cancer diagnoses and false pregnancies.

Reynolds was charged with assault related to a suspected domestic violence incident in December.

NSW police confirmed that Del Busso was visiting the St. George police station to report a suspected attack. Reynolds was then arrested and charged.

Reynolds pleaded not guilty to the indictment and defended himself with the testimony of six men allegedly deceived by Del Busso.

According to Reynolds’ team of lawyers, Del Busso – real name Donna Preusker – has a long history of deception and false pseudonyms that have been used to exploit several former partners.

Reynolds is reportedly intending to rely on Preusker’s former friends to help defend the assault – along with several medical records – each of which is said to have paid thousands of dollars to Preusker for various reasons, including improper cancer treatment.

media_cameraJosh Reynolds arrives at Sutherland Local Court in Sydney.

As Channel 9 News reveals, Preusker used fake people in previous relationships to trick former lovers for money.

“I know her as Bella Donna Di Donato … she told me that she had cervical cancer. I gave her two and a half to three thousand dollars for her treatment, ”said a former friend who did not reveal his identity.

“She doesn’t get away with doing this to people. She’s been doing it for years.”

Michael Hayes, another former Preusker partner, was rewarded with almost $ 8,000 in front of a Queensland tribunal after complaining about the repayment of the money she needed to bury a relative.

According to Channel 9 News, Preusker Reynolds mistakenly said that she was pregnant in three cases and informed the Tiger Star that she had had two miscarriages. However, Preusker’s medical records allegedly show that she was not pregnant on any of these three occasions.

Reynolds also claims that Preusker told him that her mother had died and that she needed money for a funeral.

Preusker’s mother Isobel spoke in Channel 9 News about her daughter’s repeated deception.

“What happened is devastating for many people and enough is enough. It has to be stopped,” said Isobel Preusker.

media_cameraJosh Reynolds berates the woman who is considered his ex-girlfriend.

Recordings were made in January by Reynolds in an argument with a woman, probably Preusker. The video quickly spread online and showed an excited Reynolds who calls the woman a “dog”.

“Can you get out? Get out of my house, I want you out now. I want you out now or I’ll damn turn it over. I swear to God I’ll turn it over, ”said Reynolds.

Reynolds will appear in court on Thursday to request an accelerated hearing.

Originally published as the Reynolds trial, it takes a bizarre turn

