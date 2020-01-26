advertisement

Josh Dugan could become a reserve grader at the Sharks for $ 800,000 a season after the former Origin star refused a career lifeline at the Super League Club Catalans.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that Dugan had declined a two-year contract offer from Catalans that was far cheaper than the $ 1.6 million he would earn during the term of his current contract with Cronulla.

Dugan has two more seasons for his Sharks deal, but faces tough competition for a starting spot in his preferred middle position at the Shire Club.

advertisement

With KAYO SPORTS you can stream over 50 sports live and at any time on your TV or your favorite device. The largest Australian sport and the best from overseas. Only $ 25 / month. No lock-in contract. Request your 14-day free trial>

League: Joey Leilua is said to have signed a three-year contract for West Tigers before the 2020 season.

Bronson Xerri and the returning Jesse Ramien are considered barriers to the two middle positions, while Dugan fights for a place in the rear three positions.

Dugan will fight with Sione Katoa, William Kennedy, Ronaldo Mulitalo and Josh Morris for the last three places. Matt Moylan is expected to play in jersey No. 1.

SUMMER LOG: Two All Stars Payouts, Kearney’s Riddle

Dugan is reportedly ready to fight for a starting position, even if that means the Telstra Premiership 2020 season will begin with the Newtown Jets, the Sharks feeder team, in reserve.

The 29-year-old has had an injury from the dragon in the last two seasons since joining Cronulla.

media_cameraJosh Dugan wants to fight for his place at the Sharks.

Dugan has played 12 games for NSW and 12 tests for his country in a storey representative career, but has not played for his state or country since 2017.

Dugan is apparently seen as an oversupply due to its huge contract and the fact that the Sharks are struggling with pressure on salary caps.

If Dugan stayed on the wing with the Sharks, he would be by far the most expensive winger in the NRL.

Originally published as Dugan, he declined an offer from the Catalans. It means he could be a $ 1.6 million reserve grader

advertisement