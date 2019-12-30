advertisement

Parramatta Eels winger Maiko Sivo was released on bail in Fiji, but is not allowed to leave the country after being brought to justice for indecency.

The 26-year-old appeared before the Nadi District Court on Monday after being arrested on Saturday at a resort near Nadi for allegedly upset an employee.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Sivo allegedly harassed a bartender at a pool party who was pulling on her skirt to get her attention.

media_cameraEels superstar Maika Sivo appears before a Fijian court after being accused of “indecently angering” a bartender. media_cameraSivo talks to his team of lawyers.

Sivo has been indicted for indecent assault and will appear before the same court on January 7, prosecutor Parmesh Chand told AAP on Monday.

Sivos club over the weekend said he had less indecent harassment charges. The Peni Dalituicama magistrate granted an application for bail, but issued a stop-departure order.

“The club takes these incidents seriously and will monitor the situation closely,” the eel said in a statement on Saturday.

“As with any legal matter, it is important that we follow our due process and the club is reviewing all available information about the alleged incident.”

Sivo, who was under contract with the Aalen until the end of the 2021 season, made his debut in the first round this season and landed at 22 as the top scorer in the NRL.

