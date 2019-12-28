advertisement

One week after he left the University of Memphis to prepare for the 2020 NBA Draft, potential No. 1 overall pick James Wiseman hired Excel Sports on Friday to serve as his agent.

The move, first reported by ESPN and confirmed by Forbes, completes Wiseman’s NCAA capability.

On Dec. 19, the school’s first 7-foot center withdrew from Memphis in the midst of a 12-game NCAA suspension. The college’s governing body had determined that he and his family had impermissible benefits.

The NCAA ruled that Memphis coach Penny Hardaway – before being hired by the university – provided $ 11,500 to help Wiseman and his family move from Nashville, Tenn., To Memphis in 2017.

The highest overall recruit in the Class of 2019, Wiseman averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in three games with the Tigers.

Wiseman would be eligible to return to the Memphis lineup on January 12, but instead he is now free to start preparing for the NBA Draft, scheduled for June 25 at Barclays Center in New York.

The list of Excel Sports basketball clients includes Kevin Love, Nikola Jokic, Blake Griffin, CJ McCollum, Hassan Whiteside and Andre Drummond, according to Forbes.

