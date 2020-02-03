advertisement

Nr. 9 Maryland hosts Irregular Rutgers Tuesday in College Park, Md., As the teams sit third and tied for fourth in the Big Ten Conference position competition for an even better position.

Four straight wins have moved Maryland (17-4, 7-3 Big Ten) within a half game of Michigan State and Illinois with league leaders. The next Terrapins opponent in a big week? No. 20 Illinois on the road Friday.

Rutgers (16-6, 7-4) is another astounding team at a conference that sleeps its muscles with as many as 12 teams in search of spots in next month’s NCAA Tournament. The Scarlet Knight had won four of their previous five games before falling to Michigan on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Tuesday’s game promises to be a match of two programs that build their lecturers on defense. Maryland with long arms is fifth in the conference allowing just 62.2 points per game and is fourth with 4.8 blocked shots per contest. Rutgers, the 12th overall pick in the Big Ten pre-poll poll, was even better at that end of the floor, second in the Big Ten in scoring defense with 61.1 points allowed per game, and second in percentages. defensive backs (38.0).

“Rutgers basketball is not giving up points, not giving up points in transition,” head coach Steve Pikiell explained. “I don’t care how we get our points. The most important thing is how the other team doesn’t get points. We have to defend.”

But despite their most successful season since joining the Big Ten in 2014-15, the Scarlet Knight have failed to penetrate much of the way where they are only 1-3 (Michigan’s loss was technically a neutral court), with the only victory in the 13th Nebraska.

Maryland, meanwhile, upped its home record to 12-0 last Thursday with an impressive 82-72 victory over Iowa.

“We haven’t won a lot of games on the road,” admitted Pikiell. “No one in our league has.”

Maryland has won its last two games on the road, but must maintain home service. Senior quarterback Anthony Cowan pumped in a career-high 31 points against Iowa and 6-10 Jalen “Stix” Smith had his second double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon called it Cowan’s best performance game and many had to do with Maryland running just 10 total laps.

“The game is a lot easier for (Cowan) because he just figured out how to play it,” Turgeon said. “I got tired when we caught him and showed him the movie – and boom – he just went down. He’s just become this scary, understanding basketball player. And what’s amazing is he’s helping me coach the team when we’re not boxing or we don’t communicate. “

Maryland averages just 8.3 laps in the competition in its four-match winning streak.

Rutgers, who was ranked nationally this season for the first time since 1978-79, gets 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game from sophomore forward Ron Harper Jr., and 9.0 points and 8.0 rebounds from 6-10 sophomores. of Myles Johnson. Johnson is among the national leaders with his 65.9 percent shooting from the field, and Pikiell has a young team, ranked 243rd in total experience, according to Kenpom.com rankings.

After this race, Rutgers is back home at the Rutgers Athletic Center where the Knights are 15-0 to host Northwwest on February 9th. Maryland moves to Illinois and will play four of its six consecutive games on the road.

