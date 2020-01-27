advertisement

Nr. 8 Villanova has made her breakthrough and has a Big East Conference face-off game approaching in less than two weeks, though potential blockages are expected, including a Tuesday night game against longtime rival.

The Wildcats (16-3, 6-1) will take the trial at New York’s Madison Square Garden to face St. John’s, who owns the late game. How attractive it would be to look forward to a Feb. 8 matchup with a Seton Hall team that is undefeated in the conference, St. John’s figures to give the Wildcats a fit.

The Red Storm (13-8, 2-6) have won two of their last three meetings between the teams, including the most recent last February at the same place the teams will occupy on Tuesday.

Villanova still has a lot of confidence at the start of the game as her defense has led the team to five consecutive conference wins. The last came on Saturday with a 64-60 margin over Providence. The Wildcats were all in control despite the small margin of victory.

Collin Gillespie scored 18 points in the win while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 17, with the defense also playing a starring role holding the Friars to 39.4 percent shooting in the second half and 23.1 percent from the 3-point range.

The concern moving forward for the Wildcats is foot injury, consistent Jermaine Samuels (11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds). He is day after day wounding his leg against the friars.

Villanova still overcame Providence in a road game with a home filled with 12,000 roots against them. They also held off a Friars team that has been up and down all season, opening the conference game with four conference wins.

“This is the Big East this year,” Villanova coach Jay Wright told reporters after Saturday’s game. “That’s what every one of our Big East games has been. What makes this league great. (Saturday) was one of the best college basketball venues in the country. You have to play against to them, you have to play against the crowd, you have to play against adversity. “

It looks to be a similar experience at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday against a Red Storm team that, like Providence, has shown its potential, just not enough.

St. John’s has a win over an Arizona-ranked team and defeated DePaul twice, including a convincing 79-66 victory over the Blue Demons in Barricca on Saturday. Before that, however, the Red Storm had lost six of their seven games.

LJ Figueroa scored a career-high point for the St. John’s Saints on Saturday, including seven 3-pointers with 12 attempts. The Red Storm shot 40.6 percent from distance (13 of 32). She improved significantly to their 30.2 percent rate for the season, which is ninth in the league with 10 teams.

In addition to Figueroa, Mustapha Heron scored 20 points, going 4 of 9 from 3-point range. It was only the second time this season that Figueroa and Heron each scored 20 points in a game.

“You have a defining moment, guys who make great plays and feel good about what we’re doing,” St. John’s coach Mike Anderson said in the weekly Red Storm Report. “It’s all a learning process. You have to learn how to win and here we are.”

Saturday’s match starts the Red Storm race where they will play four of their next five home games.

