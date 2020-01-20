advertisement

Fresh off a road win from the back and ranking the best standings in program history, Nr. 7 Dayton returns home Wednesday for a showdown of the Atlantic 10 Conference against St. Bonaventure.

Dayton (16-2, 5-0 A-10) advanced from 13 points down to 7:40 last Friday in Saint Louis to win overtime at Jalen Crutcher’s 3-pointer.

“During the break in overtime, there was a player-led timeout,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant told the Dayton Daily News. “Obi (Toppin), Trey (Landers), Jalen, all the guys got up and you can just show the determination they had to do whatever it took to win today’s game.”

advertisement

Triumph kept the Flyers tied with Duquesne at the top of the conference standings.

St. Bonaventure (12-6, 4-1) entered the league unbeaten weekend, but an expensive 24-by-69 performance hit Bonn’s penalty in a 91-63 loss to VCU on Saturday.

“We only turn the ball around nine times and if you said coming inside I would think we would have a shot,” St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said via the university’s official website. “We missed so many shots. They rushed us a little … but we had some open shots and open forms. We took care of the ball. Their press took us from time to time, but we did a good job against it.

“They got the ball out of the hands of Kyle (Lofton), but someone else has to make a play. We are on a stretch when we play marquee teams in the league and need to improve.”

Lofton sets the table for the Bonnies offense as a scorer and distributor, leading the way with 14.5 points and 6.5 assists per game. He also ranks second among all Division I players in percentage of minutes played, according to KenPom.com analytics.

Dominick Welch (11.3 ppg.) Is the only scorer of the St. Louis double figures. Bonaventure.

The distribution of Bonnie’s points is in sharp contrast to that of Dayton. While Toppin raises a case for the Naismith ism and other individual honors, averaging 19.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, he is one of the four Flights to score in double figures.

Crutcher average of 13.7, Ibi Watson is scoring 11.8 and Landers adding 11.2 points per game. With Ryan Mikesell averaging 9.9 points per game, Dayton boasts one of the most balanced offenses in the country.

In fact, the Flyers are ranked No. 3 in the regulated offensive efficiency for KenPom.com, and their 61.6 percent shooting from the 3-point arc leads the nation.

Despite giving up 91 points last time out, St. Bonaventure has defended much of the season. Opponents shoot 46.2 percent from inside the 3-point line against the Bonnies, thanks in no small part to excellent blocker Osun Osunniyi.

Osunniyi, who averaged 3.2 blocks per game, missed the VCU game with shocking symptoms. His status for Wednesday is uncertain.

– Starting the media level

advertisement