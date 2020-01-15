advertisement

Malachi Flynn scored 22 points, and San Diego’s 7th-ranked state drew within two matchups of the best start in program history with a 64-55 loss to host Fresno State on Tuesday.

Flynn’s stolen flight and quick break with just over four minutes remaining locked in a seven-point run in just over a minute. That pronunciation ended the effort in the second half of Fresno State, giving the Aztecs a double-digit cushion on the stretch.

San Diego State (18-0, 7-0 Mountain West Convention) remained one of only two undefeated teams in the nation, along with the 2019 Auburn National Semifinalist. The Aztecs are following the 2010-11 squad, which started its season 20-0.

Fresno State (5-12, 1-5) made San Diego State work for the win, using a strong defensive effort to stay within striking distance for most of the night.

San Diego State shot just 3-of-18 from behind the 3-point line on the night, and 2-of-12 in the first half. The Aztecs scored just 26 points at half-time when they led by five points.

The Fresno State offense was even less effective against San Diego State’s incredible defense, however, shooting 8-of-28 from the floor in the first half and 20-of-55 for the night.

Orlando Robinson led Fresno State with 18 points. New Williams added 15 points, and Jordan Campbell followed with 11. No other Fresno State player scored more than four.

The distribution of San Diego State results was not much more balanced. Yanni Wetzell joined behind Flynn with 17 points, Matt Mitchell added 10 points and KJ Feagin lasted seven.

Mitchell caught a game-high eight rebounds before leaving.

San Diego State ended the Fresno State season, and its 18-game winning streak is the nation’s longest run.

