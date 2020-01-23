advertisement

Malik Williams blocked a possible forward planning by Moses Wright of Georgia Tech with 24 seconds left, then connected on three free kicks helping to help the No. 6 Louisville ekke out a 68-64 home win on Wednesday night. .

Williams’ heroism enabled the Cardinals (16-3, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) to survive going 5:15 last without a field goal. Louisville nearly blew the 11-point lead in the final five minutes, but the Yellow Jackets (8-11, 3-6) failed to score in their last three possessions, missing four strokes.

Williams and Steven Enoch each scored 13 points for Louisville while Jordan Nwora and David Johnson added 10 each. The Cardinals scored just 41.4 percent from the field, but won the game in depth as their reserves outstripped Georgia Tech’s poorly used bench 32-0.

The four starters finished in double figures for the Yellow Jackets, led by Michael Devoe with a game-high 21 points. Jose Alvarado added 13 points and 10 rebounds, but also completed six of the team’s 17 laps. James Banks III scored 12 points, and Wright finished with 11.

Georgia Tech made only 9 of 27 shots in the second half, the main reason being up 45-35.

Louisville got off to a fierce start from the 3-point line with three three-pointers in the first 3 minutes, but couldn’t stop Georgia Tech from connecting from anywhere. Alvarado struck out a pair of 3-pointer in a span of 61 seconds, and the Yellow Jackets led 12-11 in the first television time.

Georgia Tech kept returning shots, overcoming its tendency to turn the ball over and keeping the Cardinals at bay during the first half. A Wright set up the lead at 23-16 at the 8:39 mark.

Louisville closed within 32-30 on a Darius Perry squad with 2:43 left, but the Yellow Jackets shook off six straight points for their biggest lead of the half. They went into the locker room with a 38-32 advantage as a result of 61.9 percent field goal shooting and 10 of 14 fouls in the foul line.

