Isaiah Moss came out of the bench to contribute 17 points, giving up four 3-pointers with 5 points as Kansas beat Stanford 72-56 in Palo Alto, Calif., On Sunday.

Kansas (10-2) recovered from their first loss on the road, a 56-55 loss to Villanova on Dec. 21 that led the Jayhawks to become the fifth team this season to fall from No. 1 in the polls.

Coach Bill Self, after telling the media that he was looking for ways to help Kansas finish the games after they broke a late lead against Villanova, watched his team start strong in the country.

The Jayhawks held the Cardinal (11-2) without a field goal for nearly the first 12 minutes and built a quick lead that they never pulled back.

Stanford came in as the Pac-12 leader in scoring defense, allowing an average of 57.7 points, and often gave Kansas the fits despite the Jayhawks’ 81.9 point average that ranked first among Big 12 teams.

Sophomore point guard Devon Dotson, the Big 12’s leading scorer with 19.2 points per game, started slowly but reached 14 points in 5-of-15 shooting. Senior center Udoka Azubuike, the country leader in field goal percentage (80.5), was only 1 of 2 from the floor and did not score until 2:27 left, despite catching 13 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji and junior guard Marcus Garrett added 14 and 12 points respectively in the Jayhawks’ last game before the Big 12. Jayhawks became the first team to score at least 70 points against Stanford.

The Cardinals, in their best start since 2008, missed their first 14 shots and were not tied until the 08:08 mark of the first half.

Stanford shot just 38.0 percent and was led by junior striker Oscar da Silva with 19 points. Freshman quarterback Tyrell Terry added 10.

The Cardinal ended a long drought of scoring to start the game on two free throws by da Silva with 12:11 left.

The Jayhawks advanced to the 15-2 lead before Isaac White’s ice breaker, but completed 14 laps of the first half. Kansas led 28-18 at the break after earning an early lead of 16 points.

