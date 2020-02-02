advertisement

Matt Mitchell scored 24 of his 28 points of the season in the second half at No. 4 power San Diego State in an 80-68 victory over the Utah State on Saturday night.

San Diego State (23-0, 12-0 Mountain West Convention) scored for the last 6:25 of the first half, and the deficit for the lone college basketball team remaining the undefeated college team increased to 10 points less than a minute into the second half.

Utah State (17-7, 6-5) made seven 3-pointers in 10 attempts before interfering, but went just 2-of-11 from deep after halftime. As the Aggies cooled off, the host Aztecs warmed up.

San Diego State scored 27 of its 49 second-half points from behind the 3-point arc, going 9 of 19. With the Aztecs’ NBA returning champion Kawhi Leonard in attendance, Mitchell bombed one of the four indicators his second half. from beyond professional distance.

Leonard led the 2010-11 San Diego State team that previously boasted the best start in program history at 20-0. These Aztecs completed a spectacular season of reigning Mountain West Champion and favorite preseason Aggies.

Malachi Flynn and KJ Feagin joined Mitchell in the double-digit scoring with 15 valuable points. Flynn also scored seven assists, caught six rebounds and made three steals.

Yanni Wetzell scored two of his 11 points in a thunderous dunk coming out of one of his two steals. That sequence came with 13:06 remaining and gave San Diego State a three-point lead, and the Aztecs never trailed again.

Utah State faked a draw when Sam Merrill scored five of his 16 team-high points in consecutive possessions, but the Aggies never threatened again.

Brock Miller scored 15 points and Justin Bean added 13 points, but Utah State got just five points in the second half.

Utah State’s Neemias Queta scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked three hits, but led in the final minute. Queta has missed 12 games this season due to two knee injuries.

