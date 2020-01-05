advertisement

Nr. 4 Oregon smashed a 10-point lead in the second half, but defeated Utah 69-64 after Chandler Lawson’s late first-inning effort and Shakur Juiston’s transfer to Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Payton Pritchard led the Ducks (12-3, 1-1 in the Pac-12) with 19 points, Chris Duarte had 14 – including a dunk-sealing win in the final seconds – and Will Richardson added 14 off the bench. Juiston and Lawson scored eight of the last 10 points down the stretch for the Ducks, with Juiston adding an offensive main attack and a blocked shot.

Utah went to the final 2:35 without a point and missed its last five shots off the field. Guard Two Gach led the Utes (10-4, 1-1) with 24 points, and Timmy Allen had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

advertisement

Oregon went ahead 56-46 on a 3-pointer note to Richardson’s line with 10:14 to play. Utah responded with a 12-0 goal to seize a 58-56 lead with 7:29 remaining, assisted by a putt and two free throws by Allen after a flagrant foul over the Ducks.

Pritchard threw a kick to the face while chasing a loose ball when he slammed into a Utes player. He was given time to clear his nose blood from the impact before Oregon called a timeout.

Pritchard, continuing to bleed, had to come out late in the second half. He sat for about a minute before re-entering with 4:28 to play.

The Ducks led by as many as seven, 12-5, early in the first half. But a Rylan Jones three tied the score at 17 with 7:21 to play in the first half.

The Utes took a 24-23 lead on a Gach three behind a fake pump to shake a defender. Oregon responded with a 7-0 goal, intercepted by a Duarte dunk with 2:24 left for a 30-24 lead.

Duarte had 12 points in the first half, with five rebounds. Gach led the Utes with 10.

The Ducks took another seven-point lead, 34-27, before halftime, and Pritchard rolled to a short float two seconds before the first half buzzer for 36-31 led to the break.

Utah made only 32.3 percent of first-half shooting, but stayed close to five 3-pointers both for the Ducks.

– Starting the media level

advertisement