Freshman quarterback Christian Braun responded to the first start of his career Monday by contributing 16 points and nine rebounds as No. 3 Kansas defeated Oklahoma State 65-50 in Stillwater, Okla.

Braun went down with four 3-pointers in eight attempts.

The road win was the fifth straight for the Jayhawks (17-3, 6-1 Big 12), who overcame suspensions that again bypassed two scholarships up front, starter David McCormack and backup Silvio De Sousa. Kansas also won its fifth in a row overall.

Udoka Azubuike was the only player for the Jayhawks, though he got into trouble in the first half and didn’t score against the Cowboys’ sagging zone until 14:06 left. Azubuike finished with six points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

Although a 17-point lead was reduced to one in the first half, Kansas never got in the attack. Used a 13-0 lead early in the second half to regain command. The Jayhawks went 5-for-5 during that attack to create a 45-28 bounce while the Cowboys went 6:52 without a field goal while missing 10 straight shots.

Marcus Garrett provided seven points, eight rebounds and nine assists for Kansas. Isaiah Moss came out of the bench to add 13 points, and Devon Dotson scored 11.

Oklahoma State (10-10, 0-7) remained unbeaten in the Big 12 game despite coming off a win Saturday at Texas A&M as part of the Big 12 / SEC Challenge. Cameron McGriff scored 18 points to lead the Cowboys, who shot just 28.1 percent from the floor, and Isaac Likaele had 10 points.

Kansas pulled into the 24-7 lead as Oklahoma State started 3-for-20 from the field and missed its first six 3-point attempts.

However, Azubuike and Dotson, the Big 12’s top scorers, each earned two first-half errors and landed for long stretches as the Cowboys capitalized on the Jayhawks’ lack of depth.

Oklahoma State held Kansas without a field goal for nearly seven minutes and enjoyed a 15-0 goal before cutting the deficit to one.

The Jayhawks scored the final four points of the half, taking a 29-24 advantage at the break after Brown’s eight points. McGriff scored nine to lead the cold-start Cowboys, who made five of their last 10 hits before halftime.

