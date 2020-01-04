advertisement

Senior Udoka Azubuike center posted 17 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high six blocks Saturday as the No. 1 seed. 3 Kansas stacked at No. 16 West Virginia 60-53 in Lawrence, Kan.

The Jayhawks’ only lead in the first half came early, 3-2, before overcoming the Highlanders with a three-point play by Azubuike as the 7-footer slammed one of his six dunks with 13:48 remaining.

Kansas (11-2, 1-0 Big 12) was never tracked again, claiming their 29th consecutive opener while winning for the 26th consecutive time at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks started their bids for a 62nd conference title after the 14-year-old of his Big 12 championships snapped last season.

advertisement

Sophomore point guard guard Devon Dotson added 16 points but went just 5 of 15 as the Jayhawks diminished 3-point shooting cold (3 of 17, 17.6 percent). Junior quarterback Marcus Garrett added 12 points and six assists.

Freshman striker Oscar Tshiebwe led West Virginia (11-2, 0-1) scoring 17 points and 17 rebounds, though not scoring in the final 15 minutes. Freshman quarterback Miles McBride added 13 points.

The Highlanders, who were coming off an upset state of Ohio State, shot just 32.2 percent, going 0-for-11 over a significant stretch of the second half when the Jayhawks gained control.

West Virginia fell to 0-8 in Kansas games, all played under coach Bob Huggins after the Highlanders joined the Big 12.

Tshiebwe, a freshman double of the week in the Big 12, came in averaging a team-high 11.8 points, but secured his double in the first half with 15 points and 10 boards.

He helped the Highlanders get down to a quick 17-7 lead and ran 6-0 Kansas with five straight points from the bucket at the 8:31 and 7:58 mark.

The Jayhawks lost seven straight 3 points during a stretch of the first half and headed to the break from Dotson with 12 points.

– Starting the media level

advertisement