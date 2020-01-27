advertisement

A perfect home record is an important reason why Rutgers ranks for the first time since the end of the 1978-79 season.

The Scarlet Knights have been ranked once again – at No. 25 in the latest poll – and will be trying to preserve their vague home record on Tuesday night when hosting Purdue.

Rutgers (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) is in his 20th best start since the 1982-83 season when he won 23 games and has been trying to surpass 15 wins for the first time since the 2005- 06 finished 19-14 and reached the second round of the NIT under coach Gary Waters.

The Scarlet Knights barely split their first two games as a ranked team. After a five point loss to the No. 19 Iowa On Wednesday, Rutgers survived by striking out a 14-point lead, scoring the last nine points and scoring a 75-72 victory over Nebraska on Saturday.

“Our defense wasn’t great, but it was great when it was supposed to be, and our offense, too, so I’m happy about that,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “That’s how you have to win games sometimes – you have to eliminate them.”

Geo Baker, who is still working on his return from a broken hand, hit the winning 3-pointer with one second left and Rutgers improved to 14-0 at home. The Scarlet Knights also own the leading home record in Division I, one ahead of New Mexico, which is hosting No. 4 San Diego State on Wednesday.

Baker is Rutgers’ second-best scorer at 10.0 points and has struggled of late due to injury. He entered Saturday 4-for-18 in three games since returning from a three-game absence and missed his first six shots before hitting two 3-pointers in the final minutes.

“It definitely helped my confidence to see the ball go through the chairs, especially like this,” Baker said. “So I’m feeling really good now.”

The Scarlet Knights will hope to continue those good feelings against an opponent they are 1-12 against and 0-8 against since becoming a member of the Big 10 in the 2014-15 season.

Purdue (11-9, 4-5) started this season at No. 23, but is not enjoying one of his best years so far, and his next loss will be matched by his 26-win total. of last year. Purdue has already outscored its total loss from last season to league play so far, but is coming off one of its best performances in a conference game.

On Friday, the Boilermakers took control of the first half by holding an 18-point lead and a 45-17 advantage early in the second half and switched to a 70-51 victory over Wisconsin.

Isaiah Thompson, who averaged 5.4 points per game, scored 14 points while Sasha Stefanovic added 12 while Purdue shot 45 percent and outscored Wisconsin 42-16.

Friday’s win came after a difficult stretch where Purdue lost three of four games to the teams that were ranked when playing them (Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland and Illinois). It also happened after coach Matt Painter criticized their toughness and physicality.

“You have to be ready to play, some things may not go well, but you have to embrace the physicality of the game,” Painter said. “I thought tonight we did a much better job of that.”

Last season, Purdue cruised to an 89-54 home win over Rutgers on Jan. 15, 2019, when he shot 50 percent and struck out 14 3-pointers. In her last visit to Rutgers, Purdue blew an 11-point lead and escaped with a 78-76 victory on February 3, 2018.

