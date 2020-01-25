advertisement

Following the Connecticut overhaul Thursday night, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said he was impressed by the moxie that showed his team ranked 25th.

The Cougars (15-4, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) have won three consecutive games and nine of their past 10. They went six-pointers to the Huskies with 5:15 to go before rallying.

“Sometimes when you don’t have your best stuff and you’re in a fight like this, you have to find a way to win,” Sampson said. “This is where your culture comes from, where you practice every day. Your preparation.”

Houston’s DeJon Jarreau had a narrow triple double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Caleb Mills scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half. Jarreau and Mills combined for the last 28 points for the Cougars, including 17 free throws, in the last 11:41.

Houston should maintain its focus Sunday against what is perceived to be a smaller opponent, South Florida (8-11, 1-5). The Bulls head to Houston in a four-game losing streak after a 56-43 home loss to Wichita State on Tuesday.

Defending South Florida will be a challenge for the Cougars. The Bullets have limited five consecutive opponents to 68 points or fewer.

“I felt going into what was obviously going to be a defensive battle with the way both teams play,” South Florida coach Brian Gregory said after losing to the Shockers. “For about 30 minutes, that’s exactly what it was, and then you give them credit. They were able to make some great offensive performances, sort of take a four, six point lead and pass it to 11 or 12. “

David Collins had 14 points for the Bulls, and Ezacuras Dawson III added 10.

Collins is trying to keep his team positive despite losing the loss and with another road game against a ranked opponent.

The three losses to the Bulls before playing Wichita State were decided by four points or less, including games in East Carolina and Central Florida.

“We’re holding each other up,” Collins said. “We know what we’re capable of. We’ve lost some really tight games and been in some games, so we know we just have to keep going. Light always shows.”

Houston is coming off just 36.2 percent shooting from the floor against UConn.

“You’re going to have games like this if you play 30-something games,” Sampson said. “We had a game like this at the beginning of the year against BYU and found a way to lose it. That tonight, we found a way to win it.”

The Cougars had their third-lowest half scoring 25 points in the first half. Houston won the rebounding battle 42-33, but had only a second chance point.

Houston will be the third ranked South Florida team to play this season. The Bullets lost in that — No. 19 State of 66-60 in December and that-No. 21 Memphis 68-64 earlier this month.

Wichita State ranked 16th last week, but fell short of estimates after losing at home to Houston on Jan. 18.

The Cougars are looking for their sixth consecutive win in the series over South Florida. In the past five victories over the Bulls, Houston has dominated with an average of 15.4 points. South Florida’s last win in the series came on January 23, 2016, a 71-62 decision in Houston.

