Geo Baker hit a 3-pointer with one second remaining after No. Rutgers survived by blowing a 14-point lead and remained unbeaten at home with a dramatic 75-72 Big Ten win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon in Piscataway, N.J.

Playing their second game as a ranked first team since the end of the 1978-79 season, the Scarlet Knights (15-5, 6-3) are likely to ensure that they will stay ranked giving end the game with nine straight points to improve to 14-0 at home.

Baker had an earlier chance to break the 72-72 tie, but his 3-point attempt with 17 seconds left was short. Akwasi Yeboah received an offensive tackle and quickly transferred the ball to Baker, who was well behind the 3-point line.

Baker picked up about five dribbles, then fired a shot from the left over Cam Mack, sending fans into a rage. Nebraska had one more possession, but the game ended before the Cornhuskers could score.

Yeboah led the Scarlet Knights with a season-long 20 points and hit a 3-pointer fan with 2:07 left that faked the 72-72 deadlock.

Caleb McConnell and Jacob Young added 12 points apiece for Rutgers, who shot 45.2 percent and completed the first sweep of an opponent in the conference since entering the Big Ten in 2014-15. Montez Mathis added 10 points while Myles Johnson collected nine points, 11 rebounds and five career blocks.

Mack led Nebraska with 16 of his 19 points after halftime, but the Cornhuskers (7-13, 2-7) saw their losing streak reach five games of the senior season. Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 17 and matched a career-high five 3-pointers while Nebraska shot 41.9 percent overall and made 11 3-pointers.

Earlier in the game, Rutgers appeared ready to sail to a double-digit victory.

Rutgers opened the second half on a 13-5 goal and extended its lead to 55-41 on a jumper by Johnson with 14:36 ​​remaining. But Nebraska went inside 62-61 on a run by Mack with 8:41 left and took a 63-62 lead on two free throws by Charlie Easley with 7:49 left.

Nebraska extended its lead to 67-62 in a bucket by Thorbjarnarson with 6:25 left and held a 72-66 lead on Mack’s jumper with 3:09 remaining.

