Fresh off finishing the first road shoot at the Pac-12 Conference played this season, No. 23 Arizona returns to Tucson on Thursday for an important date with Southern California.

Both Arizona (15-6, 5-3 Pac-12) and USC (17-5, 6-3) are part of the five-team logjam at the top of the conference in the loss column. The Trojans fell to that pack last week after splitting its home games, a return win over Utah and a losing loss to Colorado.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, rallied late to defeat Washington on Jan. 30, then sailed a 66-49 route to Washington State on Saturday. The Pacific’s involvement in the Northwest marked the first goal of the road 2-0 weekend for any Pac-12 team this season.

“I never felt when we lost two close games that the bottom was falling, and it’s so important for us not to miss what we did,” Arizona coach Sean Miller told the Arizona Daily Star. “I think the only thing we have done so far is that we have tried to use a very balanced approach and keep working on those things that will help us win.”

A “balanced approach” involves Miller’s use of a rotation that goes nine deep. While Arizona features a primary trio, in the scoring load of Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green, ninth and 10th-leading scorers Max Hazzard and Ira Lee see significant minutes.

Lee has had a rapid onslaught of time off the bench in recent weeks with a back injury tilted by Chase Jeter. All told, Arizona’s depth contributes to a powerful offense that ranks 17th in the nation and second in the league with 79.8 points per game.

USC counters a defense that allows 65.4 points per game in conference play. The use of long-time coach Andy Enfield – with combinations of 6-foot-9 Onyeka Okongwu, 6-10 Isaiah Mobley and 6-11 Nick Rakocevic sharing the floor occasionally – has produced the 18th most shots. trapped (118) in place.

Okongwu is tied for seventh among Division I players, averaging 3.0 blocks per game.

But while USC has blossomed defensively from time to time, the Trojans look for more consistent offensive passing in the back of the Pac-12 game. Their last six races include two games scoring in the 50s, two in the 70s and two in the 80s.

“We have done a lot both offensively and defensively to put ourselves in a good position, but obviously this second half of the Pac-12 season we have to make some improvements,” Enfield said in his press conference. after losing Colorado.

Although some Pac-12 road control still needs to be completed, USC heads into Thursday’s game after having some success away from Galen Center this season. The Trojans are 5-2 in road games, but face an Arizona team that is 10-1 at McKale Center, with the only loss coming in an 84-80 decision against Gonzaga on Dec. 14.

