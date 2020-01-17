advertisement

D.J. Jeffries scored 18 points, Precious Achiuwa recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and 22-ranked Memphis caught a big run in the second half to defeat Cincinnati, 60-49, on Thursday at FedExForum in Memphis , Tenn.

The Tigers (14-3, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) built a two-digit lead in the first half, but an 18-2 Cincinnati run in the first half gave the Bearcats a short lead.

Memphis rebounded after falling behind, however, holding Cincinnati to just 11 points over the final 12:37 of the game.

advertisement

Jeffries helped launch Memphis offense after its drought. His 18 points marked his highest scoring game since posting 23 points on November 23 and marked a return to form after scoring just three points in each of his last two games since returning from a more illness. January 9th.

Jeffries shot 4 of 10 from behind the 3-point line. Lester Quinones dropped all three of his 3-point attempts to 13 points.

Cincinnati (10-7, 3-2) stalled despite a slow first half, capitalizing on Memphis 17 turnovers. Three Scott was responsible for three of them with three burglaries. The Bearcats converted the Tigers’ turnover to 14 points.

Jarron Cumberland led all scorers with 19 points. Keith Williams was the other Bearcat scorer in double figures with 12 points, but shot only 4 of 14 from the floor.

Concerned Cincinnati shooting all evening. The Bearcats made only 30 percent of their field goal attempts and were 7 of 12 on the free throw line.

Malcolm Dandridge fed Memphis ’defensive effort with four steals and three blocked shots. Tigers coach Penny Hardaway gave Dandridge the start along with Achiuwa on the floor front, choosing a great look to counter Cincinnati 7-foot-1 center Chris Vogt.

Vogt scored nine points on 4-of-9 shooting.

Following last week’s loss to Wichita State, Hardaway showed his team’s lack of assisting goals. The Tigers improved to that stage on Thursday, with Alex Lomax’s five assists leading 14 in team 14 on 21 field goals.

– Starting the media level

advertisement