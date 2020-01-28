advertisement

No. 22 LSU ranks for the first time in 10 weeks.

The Tigers (15-4) remain the last undefeated team in the SEC game at 6-0 as they prepare to host Alabama (12-7, 4-2) on Wednesday in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU, which was also No. 22 in the preseason poll, pulled out of the standings after an 84-82 loss to VCU in the second game of the season. Three of the Tiger ‘s four losses have come with two points, but they have excelled in close games recently as their last six wins have come with four or fewer points.

“It’s not always pretty, but we find a way and dig it out and make great plays when we have to,” LSU coach Will Wade said, according to The Advocate. “Our guys have been doing it all year, and that’s a feature we want to keep going.”

Senior guard Skylar Mays said the Tigers feel “pretty comfortable” when the games settle into the final moments.

“We’ve won most of the (close games) games,” Mays said, according to Lawyer, “so just having that confidence at the end of the game and knowing what you need to win will definitely help us.”

That confidence came in handy in LSU’s final game after giving Trendon Watford two 20-second free throws to help secure a 69-67 victory over Texas last Saturday in a Big 12 / SEC Challenge game. .

“He puts in the work every day,” Mays said. “He always throws free throws after practice with coach Wade. He focuses on it and prides himself on it.

At this point, we expect him to make those two free throws. Credit to her and the work she’s putting in. “

The Crimson Tide have been one of the hottest teams in the SEC, winning league games against Auburn, Missouri and Vanderbilt before defeating Kansas State 77-74 last Saturday for their fourth consecutive victory.

Alabama has played fewer close games, with less success in them than LSU. The Crimson Tide were 0-3 in games set by six or fewer points before chasing Kansas State.

“It was good to get close,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “We have to be in some close games and feel like we can win them. We had to take care of the ball late, hit some free throws late and make some stops late. I’m proud of the guys for that. “

The Crimson Tide won despite receiving 31 fewer shots than the Wildcats.

“This is not usually a recipe for winning games,” Oats said.

But Alabama shot 48.8 percent from the floor and Kansas State fired 35.1 percent. The Tide also outscored the Wildcats by 15 points in free throws.

“There’s a lot to learn from the game,” Oats said. “The offensive rebounds we gave up (22) were disastrous and could cost us the game. We have to clean it up. Turnover was still very high (16). We have to clear a lot of things before the LSU game. to be mature enough to know that we have to fix a lot of things, even though we have won. “

