Obi Toppin scored 20 points and No. Dayton 20 ranked host La Salle with 34.8 percent shooting from the floor on the way to an 84-58 victory Thursday at the opening of Atlantic 10 in Philadelphia.

Dayton (12-2, 1-0 Atlantic 10) utilized an 18-0 lead in four minutes of the first half to build a 24-point lead. The Flyers’ pad remained at 20 points or more for the rest of the game.

Toppin shot 7-of-9 from the floor and went 5-of-5 from the free throw line. He was one of five Flights to score in double figures.

The quintet also included Jalen Crutcher with 15 points, Ryan Mikesell (11), and Trey Landers and Ibi Watson (10 each).

Rodney Chatman added nine points.

Dayton’s balanced swim was the result of effective and unselfish ball movement. Twenty-two of 31 Flights made 31 field goals assisted, led by Landers with six.

With his click, Dayton shut La Salle down the other side.

The Explorers (9-4, 0-1) shot just 3-of-17 from behind the 3-point line, underscoring their efforts to make baskets consistently. They finished 23rd out of 66 total off the floor.

Ed Croswell led La Salle with 14 points and Isiah Deas added 10 points. From the bench, Ayinde Hikim scored nine points and smashed four assists, and Christian Ray scored seven points and caught seven rebounds.

With Dayton missing so few shots, especially before the final minutes of the game, La Salle came away with just 18 rebounds on the defensive side. The explorers had only one board less for offending.

The Flyers closed with a 38-35 advantage on the glass, with Landers catching eight rebounds and Mikesell and Toppin each off seven.

